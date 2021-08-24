LA GRANDE — Vaccination rates across most Eastern Oregon rise nearly 2% as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges in the nation.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,804 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. As well, an additional 63 patients were admitted to hospitals due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,000 hospitalizations across the state — a new pandemic high.
Union County added 15 new reported cases of COVID-19, bringing its two-week total to 347 cases, and total cases to 2,194. The two-week total corresponds to an infection rate of 1,325 cases per 100,000 residents. Earlier in the year, any county that had saw more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents would fall under extreme risk, and would be subjected to restrictions due to the spread.
“We are far exceeding the hospitalization numbers we saw during the pre-vaccination surges of last fall and winter. This is putting an unprecedented strain on our local hospitals,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer in a press release. “This affects every Oregonian family and it is not sustainable.”
Vaccination trends for Eastern Oregon have seen a resurgence as the highly transmissible delta variant takes hold of the Eastern Oregon. According to Oregon Health Authority data, more than 98% of all new COVID-19 infections are from the delta variant.
Umatilla County saw the largest increase in vaccination rates, climbing 2.4% to a total of 47.1% of the population having received their first dose since last week. Morrow county recorded a 2.3% increase. Baker and Union counties saw a 1.5% and 1.8% increase in vaccination rates, respectively. Grant County had an increase of 1.3% while Wallowa recorded the lowest increase at 1.0% — though it has the highest vaccination rate out of all of the Eastern Oregon counties at 60.7%, crossing the 60% threshold this week.
On Monday, August 23, the Food and Drug Administration announced that the Pfizer vaccine had received full approval for use for patients 16 and older, making it the first vaccine to be approved beyond emergency use in the United States.
Vaccination rates have increased after months of stalls due to vaccine hesitancy and rising infection rates; a surge that led Gov. Kate Brown to impose vaccine mandates on state workers, medical workers and school faculty.
