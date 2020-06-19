PORTLAND — As metro-area counties are approved to open for Phase 1, some attractions are now allowing visitors.
The openings in Multnomah County are tied to a three-week state-mandated pause on further reopening of neighboring Washington and Clackamas counties. It also comes with a mandate that beginning June 24, members in the Tri-County region and in Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Hood River counties must use a face covering whenever they are indoors in a space shared by other members of the public.
Here’s a look at what’s open and what closed among museums, shopping malls and other attractions.
AQUARIUMS & ZOOSThe Oregon Zoo is getting ready for a limited reopening in the near future. Guests should expect timed-entry passes that will need to be purchased in advance.
The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport remains closed, but
Seaside Aquarium is open. All visitors and staff are required to wear masks.
MUSEUMS
The High Desert Museum in Bend reopened June 17. The museum will require patrons to wear face coverings and will cap entries. Purchase advance tickets for timed entry at highdesertmuseum.org/tickets
OMSI will partially open June 20 with timed entry admissions, heightened cleaning guidelines, and a limited number of people allowed to view the Body Worlds “The Cycle of Life” exhibit and for submarine visits. Details at omsi.edu
The Oregon Historical Society is working on plans to reopen in early July.
The Portland Art Museum and Northwest Film Center remain closed.
The End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center remains closed to the public.
PUBLIC GARDENSThe Portland Japanese Garden reopened to visitors with some restrictions June 11. See new rules and guidelines at japanesegarden.org/reopening
The Grotto reopened June 12. Hours are 9 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. daily. See a list of visitor guidelines at thegrotto.org/reopening-guidelines
The Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden remains closed.
The Oregon Garden in Silverton is open. For a list of changes made in response to COVID-19 go to oregongarden.org
The Lan Su Chinese Garden has not set an opening date.
, but is eyeing a reopening date of July 6.
AMUSEMENT PARKSOaks Park remains closed.
Enchanted Forest is closed awaiting Marion County’s move to Phase 2 reopening.
