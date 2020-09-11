WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Local veterans with questions about health care can get some answers Monday by picking up their phones.
The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla will hold a virtual town hall meeting Monday, Sept. 14., from 4:30-5:30 p.m. All veterans and community members can participate. These meetings are intended to provide local veterans a wide-open forum and give VA officials the chance to hear directly from them, said Linda Wondra, public affairs officer for the Walla Walla VA Medical Center.
Participants will not be assessed long distance phone charges.
“It is free,” Wondra said.
The virtual event provides an opportunity to ask questions about services at the VA’s outpatient clinic in La Grande. The La Grande outpatient clinic is one of four operated by the Walla Walla VA Medical Center. The others are in Richland and Yakima, Washington, and Lewiston, Idaho. The Walla Walla VA Medical Center also has telehealth clinics in Enterprise and Boardman.
To participate, callers must register their telephone number at https://bit.ly/3hdPjFH prior to the event. The sign-up deadline is noon Monday. Those who register will receive a call at the start of the event inviting them to stay on the line and participate in the town hall. Everyone will receive the call at the same time, Wondra said.
Participants then can submit their questions, which Walla Walla VA Director Christopher Bjornberg and other officials will respond to.
“They will answer as many as possible,” Wondra said.
At the end of the town hall, participants will be able to leave comments or submit questions. Those who need responses will receive them later.
The VA medical center is conducting the telephone town hall due to the COVID-19 pandemic rather than the regular meetings it conducts in person in La Grande and throughout its service area.
“Our goal is to connect with veterans right now when we can’t do it face to face,” Wondra said.
Call Wondra at 509-386-1117 for more details or visit the Walla Walla VA’s Facebook event page at https://bit.ly/3h9WGxR.
