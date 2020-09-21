LA GRANDE — Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center is holding its Girls in Science program virtually for 2020.
Girls in grades six to eight can sign up for an all-day crash course in all things COVID-19, according to the press release from the Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center, based in La Grande.
The session will be Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is $5 and opens Monday, Sept. 28.
Only 50 girls will be selected to attend the online program, with the option for teachers to view and access recordings after the camp to help teach girls who could not participate.
The program is giving preference to girls who are new to the program.
This year the camp will focus in the science behind COVID-19 and give the students an opportunity to work on their chemistry, biology, math and computer science skills through various exercises.
Registration closes Oct. 16.
