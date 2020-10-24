LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony’s concert Oct. 3 reached more than 700 people, showcasing the success of holding virtual performances.
“It was great to give people a connection back to the joy of listening to classical music,” Grande Ronde Symphony Association President Alice Trindle said. “I am absolutely delighted by the response.”
The best thing about the “Night In with the Symphony” performance, Trindle said, is the audience could experience the music anywhere. While she didn’t have a particular number of people she was hoping to see engaged, Trindle was excited to see so many people attending the event, which featured Viet Block on violin, Matt Cooper on piano and Zach Banks on cello.
Trindle said she also was happy there weren’t any technical problems during the show, although reading off a teleprompter was new for her and Banks, the symphony’s music director — who together provided commentary during the livestream — and it took some getting used to.
Due to the success of the virtual concert, Trindle said it is likely the symphony will continue producing shows in a virtual format, even when attending live performance is safe again.
“This show being received so positively will definitely impact how we present future shows including our chamber concerts,” Trindle said. “We are so grateful for our patrons and their support.”
The virtual concert took the place of the Grande Ronde Symphony Association’s annual fundraiser, and the event raised more than $4,000 in donations. This funding, in addition to Oregon Cultural Trust funding and private donations and grants, puts the organization in good standing.
“We are fortunate,” Trindle said. “Larger symphonies are still having difficulties with funding. But because we are small I feel very good about our funding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.