UNION COUNTY — Union County's public health arm on Tuesday, Dec. 1, reported COVID-19 claimed the lives of two more residents. And the total caseload for the county continues to draw nearer to the 800-mark.
The Center for Human Development, La Grande, reported the county's death toll rose to eight, six of which were reported since the start of last week.
The Union County residents whose lives were lost to the virus were both men. One was 75 years old, tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Sunday. The other was 82 years old, tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Saturday. Both men died at their residences, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The center also reported nine new positive cases of the disease bringing with total since the start of the pandemic to 797. Daily cases have tapered off since spiking during Thanksgiving week, with 24 cases reported since Saturday.
The state of Oregon as a whole reported a record-high 24 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state death toll to 936.
The center warned once again that COVID-19 continues its local community spread and many positive cases cannot be traced back to a definitive source. Public health officials have urged people to abide by state health mandates and safety measures as fears of a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases loom.
