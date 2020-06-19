WALLOWA — There will be no Independence Day parade in Wallowa this year, after the Wallowa City Council met Tuesday and voted to deny any permits for the event.
“Let’s just cancel it this year and then have an extra big parade next year,” Mayor Gary Hulse said.
The move came on the heels of a major outbreak of COVID-19 in nearby Union County where many parade-goers could come from. La Grande is 46 miles — less than an hour’s drive — from Wallowa.
“The final nail was what’s happened in Union County,” Councilman Scott McCrae said.
Hulse said the city’s insurance company agreed the city could put on the parade but that was before the coronavirus surge in Union County, which as of Friday had 253 cases of COVID-19.
Tom Baird, a local resident, had doubts about the success of holding a parade this year.
“I don’t think we’d have enough people who’d want to be in a parade,” he said.
Wallowa’s Fourth of July parade would have been the only one in Wallowa County. Enterprise does not regularly hold a parade, said Lacey McQuead, city administrator. Joseph received no requests for street closures, said Larry Braden, city administrator. But Joseph canceled the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, which occurs later in July and is accompanied by a rodeo.
