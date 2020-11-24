ENTERPRISE — A letter endorsing a Northeast Oregon high school basketball season pilot program was approved by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Commissioner Susan Roberts said the letter was requested by the Enterprise School Board and would be sent to Gov. Kate Brown.
"We were contacted by the school board asking if the commissioners would be interested in providing a letter of support of the Northeast Oregon high school basketball season," Roberts said. "We felt we were so this letter’s to express support for the Northeast Oregon basketball season pilot program."
Roberts read from the letter that as the COVID-19-restricted fall sports season ends, the district is eager to "remain vigilant in following safety protocols."
She said the program will offer students opportunities and at the same time reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
"We do this by hosting athletic opportunities for our students at a local level in a controlled setting. If these opportunities are not provided by the schools, our locality to Idaho allows our students to enroll there to compete in athletic programs and travel out of state to areas that have less safety protocols and high community spread of COVID-19," the letter read. "This increases the risk of bringing COVID back into our communities, and more specifically, our school communities."
Commissioner John Hillock agreed that seeing youths traveling to Idaho poses a risk.
"I hate to see the kids headed to Idaho on their own without any precautions, and that’s what’s been happening," he said. "They’ve been going to Idaho and wrestling and things in a less-controlled environment."
Roberts said supporting the winter season protocols will benefit future sports programs, as well.
"I think this’ll help, in the long run, if we can get this done and then the other sporting events will show they can control those, too," she said.
The commissioners voted to approve sending the letter to the governor.
