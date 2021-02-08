ENTERPRISE — The Oregon Health Authority reported Wallowa County had a fourth death related to COVID-19.
The mortality, which the OHA reported Saturday, Feb. 6, is an 88-year-old man who died at home Feb. 2. He tested positive on Jan. 8, and according to the OHA press release had underlying conditions.
The report came the same day OHA reported three more cases in the Wallowa County, putting the total at 117. There have been 17 cases reported in the last week.
The news of the death comes a day after Wallowa Memorial Hospital reported it received another 200 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, WMH Communications Director Brooke Pace said Friday, meaning the hospital will be able to complete first-round inoculations for those 80 and above and vaccinate a large portion of the 75-and-up group.
WMH early last week received 100 first doses, which Pace said would finish out first shots for Phase 1A and educators, and allow the hospital to continue immunizing senior citizens. Those shots are set to be administered on Tuesday.
Pace said the 200 new shots will allow WMH to get through about 90% of the 75-and-older group.
Individuals 65 and above who want to be added to the vaccination waiting list are encouraged to call 541-426-5437.
