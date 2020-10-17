Wallowa County had a second death attributed to COVID-19 reported in the Saturday, Oct. 17, update from the Oregon Health Authority.
The county also had a third case in four days reported Saturday by the OHA, and has had 39 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
OHA's reported fatality was of an 83-year-old Wallowa County woman who died Sept. 29, 15 days after testing positive for the virus. The OHA report said the woman had underlying conditions.
The county's new case of COVID-19 was the third this week reported by the state's health authority along with single cases Wednesday and Thursday.
Wallowa County has been among the areas of the state least hit by the coronavirus, as just six counties have had fewer cases. The county also has an infection rate of 0.545%, well below the state rate, which is nearing 1%.
Oregon reported 388 cases and three deaths Saturday, and since the start of the pandemic has reported 39,316 cases of COVID-19. OHA has attributed 620 deaths in the state to the virus. The current survival rate of known cases in Oregon is 98.42%.
As of Friday afternoon, the state's positive test rate was 4.8%, and the county's positive test rate was 3.2%. Roughly 16% of the population of Wallowa County has been tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.