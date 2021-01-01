ENTERPRISE — The Oregon Health Authority announced in a press release a worker at Wallowa Memorial Hospital suffered a severe allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.
The worker experienced anaphylaxis after receiving their first dose of the Moderna vaccine earlier this week. That person was reportedly recovering in the hospital.
Allergic reactions to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are the only vaccines currently approved for use in the United States, have been rare but not unheard of. Those who receive the vaccine are monitored for signs of allergic reactions after injection as a safety measure.
“Those who have had an immediate allergic reaction — even if it was not severe — to a vaccine or injectable therapy for any disease should ask their health care provider if they should get a COVID-19 vaccine,” the OHA stated in the release. “Your provider will help you decide if it is safe for you to get vaccinated.”
More common side effects of the Moderna vaccine include pain at the injection site, muscle pain, joint pain and chills.
Oregon has lagged significantly behind its vaccination goals thus far. The state had aimed to have 100,000 Oregonians receive their first injection by the start of 2021, but as of Dec. 31, 2020, the OHA reported that fewer than 40,000 had been administered.
