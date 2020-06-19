ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County’s number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to seven.
Wallowa Memorial Hospital confirmed on Friday the Oregon Health Authority will announce two new positive cases, bringing the county’s case total to seven.
One is a person in their 40s and the other is in their teens, the hospital reported. The individuals are not hospitalized and are isolating while recovering. The hospital also reported the investigation is ongoing to identify potential contacts of the individuals.
The new cases will show up on the OHA’s count on Saturday.
Wallowa County had its fifth case Thursday.
The OHA in a press release reported that case involves a Wallowa County resident in their 30s. The individual also is not hospitalized and is isolating while recovering. That contact investigation also is underway.
Wallowa Count’s three new cases came in the wake of the major spike in COVID-19 in neighboring Union County, which as of Friday has 253 cases and only seven recovered.
