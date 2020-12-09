WALLOWA COUNTY — Two of Wallowa County’s three school districts are planning virtual Christmas programs due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
The schools at Wallowa and Joseph have programs planned, while Enterprise does not.
"It’s another casualty of COVID," said Steve Roundy, office manager at Enterprise Elementary School. "We’re not going to be able to have one."
Wendy Stauffer, music teacher at Wallowa Elementary School, said although the program still is a work in progress, she plans to have it posted on the school’s Facebook page Wednesday, Dec. 16, or the day after. There also will be a list of the songs the various classes will perform.
She said each class will do songs that will include singing and instrumentation. There is no overall theme to the program other than Christmas.
"I usually pick songs appropriate to their grade level," she said.
Stauffer said the concert won’t be live, but it will be a compilation of recorded sessions from each class and a combined one of all the classes.
"That’ll allow us to do a couple of joint pieces so I can combine the videos ," she said.
Stauffer said she doesn’t want the pandemic to totally ruin the holidays for the area and part of this is having the concert "to share it with the community."
But the pandemic does require a certain amount of adjustment.
"It’ll be different because of COVID, but the kids are having fun anyway," Stauffer said.
Michelle Homan, director of music education at Joseph Charter School, said a similar program is planned for Joseph.
She, too, plans to prerecord the different classes performing and then edit it together into a single program.
"Technically, it’s still virtual, even though it’s not live. It’ll be prerecorded at different times," she said. "The kids say it’s like a movie."
Homan said each class will perform two songs that will be a mix of classic holiday tunes. As in Wallowa, there is no overall theme beyond Christmas.
The older students, those in fourth through sixth grade, will accompany the songs with instruments. However, Homan said, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, they’ve only been able to practice since Nov. 1.
"They’ve only been playing a few weeks, but they sound pretty good given the short amount of time they’ve been able to play," she said.
The school will post the performance on YouTube on Monday, Dec. 14. A link to the YouTube page will be available on the school’s Facebook page, Homan said.
Even though things are different because of the pandemic, it doesn’t seem to have dulled the kids’ enthusiasm.
"The kids are excited, even though it’s not the way they usually perform, since they can watch it at home with their families," Homan said. "They all think they’re going to be famous because they’ll be on YouTube."
