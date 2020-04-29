Wallowa County to go — options for eating local during pandemic

ENTERPRISE

El Bajio: 100 W. North St.; 541-426-3322; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; call ahead or stop by for pickup

Friends Restaurant & Pub: 111 W. Main St.; 541-398-1357, Facebook; no set hours, typically takes call-in orders from 8 a.m. to around 6 p.m.

Heavenly’s: 500 W. North St.; 541-426-4195, www.heavenlys.org, Facebook; 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; call ahead or stop by to-go window

Hurricane Coffee Co.: 402 S. River St.; 541-426-2445, www.hurricanecoffee.co, Instagram, Facebook; 5:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; coffee and breakfast; order online, call ahead or stop by to-go window

Longhorn Espresso: 210 W. Greenwood St.; 541-426-3306, www.longhornespresso.com, Facebook; 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-noon Sunday; coffee, smoothies, breakfast to-go and treats; call ahead, walk up or drive up

The Range Rider: 107 NW First St.; 541-426-2337, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; individual portions or family style, growlers and wine by the bottle; call ahead for pickup

Sugar Time Bakery: 107 N. River St.; 541-426-0362, www.sugartime-bakery.com, Facebook; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; breakfast, lunch and special orders; pickup (plans for delivery in the works)

Terminal Gravity Brewery & Pub: 803 SE School St.; 541-426-3000, www.terminalgravitybrewing.com, Facebook; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; takeout and to-go beer

Thai Enterprise: 215 W. Main St.; 541-678-7414; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; stop by to pick up menu; takeout and delivery

Video Buffs Pizza & More: 501 W. North St.; 541-426-4806, Facebook; 3-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 3-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; call in order (leave a message if no one answers ); pickup and delivery (Video Buffs is in partnership with Back Country Little Store at 214 W. North St. for an additional pickup location; call 541-426-4824)

IMNAHA

The Imnaha Store & Tavern: 79015 Hat Point Road; 541-577-3111; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; takeout and delivery from full menu and to-go beer

JOSEPH

Arrowhead Chocolates: 4 S. Main St.; 541-432-2871, www.arrowheadchocolates.com; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday; order online or call ahead for pickup

The Blythe Cricket Bakery & Bistro: 700 N. Main St.; 541-432-1522, www.theblythecricket.com, Facebook; 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday-Sunday; call ahead for pickup

Cheyenne Cafe: 209 N. Main St.; 541-432-6300, Facebook; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; call ahead for pickup

The Dog Spot: 19 S. Main St.; 208-610-4932, www.lovethedogspot.com, Facebook; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; walk up or call ahead for pickup

Embers Brewhouse: 204 Main St.; 541-432-2739, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; individual portions or family-size meals, including take-and-bake and growlers; call ahead for pickup

Gold Room at The Jennings Hotel: 100 N. Main St.; 541-432-2100, www.goldroompizza.com; 3-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; pizza, beer and wine; call ahead for pickup

Old Town Cafe: 8 S. Main St.; 541-432-9898, www.oldtowncafejoseph.com; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Monday; menu items and take-home meal kits; call ahead for pickup

R&R Drive In: 301 N. Lake St.; 541-432-9000, Facebook; 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; call ahead or walk up for pickup

Red Horse Coffee Traders: 306 N. Main St.; 541-398-8331, www.redhorsecoffeetraders.com, Facebook; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; call ahead for pickup

LOSTINE

Blue Banana: 143 Highway 82; 541-569-2400; 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; coffee, smoothies and nuts; call ahead, walk up or drive up

M. Crow & Co.: 133 Highway 82; 541-569-2285, Facebook; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; pizza (M. Crow frozen pizza or freshly baked), coffee, baked goods, groceries, beer and wine; call ahead for pickup

WALLOWA

The Blonde Strawberry: 101 W. First St.; grill is closed, but message a request for coffee and pastries on Facebook (walk-up window is in the works; more information at Facebook and 541-886-2309)

Little Bear Drive-In: 102 S. Madison St.; 541-886-3161, Facebook (burger menu in photos section, call for other menu options); 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; call and pay ahead, park where assigned, order will be placed on the table and you may pick it up after the server has left

Main Street Grill: 206 E. First St.; 541-886-4214, Facebook; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday; traditional diner food; takeout and delivery