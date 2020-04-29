Wallowa County to go — options for eating local during pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0

ENTERPRISE

El Bajio: 100 W. North St.; 541-426-3322; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; call ahead or stop by for pickup

Friends Restaurant & Pub: 111 W. Main St.; 541-398-1357, Facebook; no set hours, typically takes call-in orders from 8 a.m. to around 6 p.m.

Heavenly’s: 500 W. North St.; 541-426-4195, www.heavenlys.org, Facebook; 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; call ahead or stop by to-go window

Hurricane Coffee Co.: 402 S. River St.; 541-426-2445, www.hurricanecoffee.co, Instagram, Facebook; 5:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; coffee and breakfast; order online, call ahead or stop by to-go window

Longhorn Espresso: 210 W. Greenwood St.; 541-426-3306, www.longhornespresso.com, Facebook; 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-noon Sunday; coffee, smoothies, breakfast to-go and treats; call ahead, walk up or drive up

The Range Rider: 107 NW First St.; 541-426-2337, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; individual portions or family style, growlers and wine by the bottle; call ahead for pickup

Sugar Time Bakery: 107 N. River St.; 541-426-0362, www.sugartime-bakery.com, Facebook; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; breakfast, lunch and special orders; pickup (plans for delivery in the works)

Terminal Gravity Brewery & Pub: 803 SE School St.; 541-426-3000, www.terminalgravitybrewing.com, Facebook; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; takeout and to-go beer

Thai Enterprise: 215 W. Main St.; 541-678-7414; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; stop by to pick up menu; takeout and delivery

Video Buffs Pizza & More: 501 W. North St.; 541-426-4806, Facebook; 3-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 3-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; call in order (leave a message if no one answers ); pickup and delivery (Video Buffs is in partnership with Back Country Little Store at 214 W. North St. for an additional pickup location; call 541-426-4824)

IMNAHA

The Imnaha Store & Tavern: 79015 Hat Point Road; 541-577-3111; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; takeout and delivery from full menu and to-go beer

JOSEPH

Arrowhead Chocolates: 4 S. Main St.; 541-432-2871, www.arrowheadchocolates.com; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday; order online or call ahead for pickup

The Blythe Cricket Bakery & Bistro: 700 N. Main St.; 541-432-1522, www.theblythecricket.com, Facebook; 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday-Sunday; call ahead for pickup

Cheyenne Cafe: 209 N. Main St.; 541-432-6300, Facebook; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; call ahead for pickup

The Dog Spot: 19 S. Main St.; 208-610-4932, www.lovethedogspot.com, Facebook; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; walk up or call ahead for pickup

Embers Brewhouse: 204 Main St.; 541-432-2739, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; individual portions or family-size meals, including take-and-bake and growlers; call ahead for pickup

Gold Room at The Jennings Hotel: 100 N. Main St.; 541-432-2100, www.goldroompizza.com; 3-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; pizza, beer and wine; call ahead for pickup

Old Town Cafe: 8 S. Main St.; 541-432-9898, www.oldtowncafejoseph.com; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Monday; menu items and take-home meal kits; call ahead for pickup

R&R Drive In: 301 N. Lake St.; 541-432-9000, Facebook; 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; call ahead or walk up for pickup

Red Horse Coffee Traders: 306 N. Main St.; 541-398-8331, www.redhorsecoffeetraders.com, Facebook; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; call ahead for pickup

LOSTINE

Blue Banana: 143 Highway 82; 541-569-2400; 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; coffee, smoothies and nuts; call ahead, walk up or drive up

M. Crow & Co.: 133 Highway 82; 541-569-2285, Facebook; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; pizza (M. Crow frozen pizza or freshly baked), coffee, baked goods, groceries, beer and wine; call ahead for pickup

WALLOWA

The Blonde Strawberry: 101 W. First St.; grill is closed, but message a request for coffee and pastries on Facebook (walk-up window is in the works; more information at Facebook and 541-886-2309)

Little Bear Drive-In: 102 S. Madison St.; 541-886-3161, Facebook (burger menu in photos section, call for other menu options); 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; call and pay ahead, park where assigned, order will be placed on the table and you may pick it up after the server has left

Main Street Grill: 206 E. First St.; 541-886-4214, Facebook; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday; traditional diner food; takeout and delivery

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.