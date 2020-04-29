Wallowa County to go — options for eating local during pandemic

ENTERPRISE
El Bajio: 100 W. North St.; 541-426-3322; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; call ahead or stop by for pickup
Friends Restaurant & Pub: 111 W. Main St.; 541-398-1357, Facebook; no set hours, typically takes call-in orders from 8 a.m. to around 6 p.m.
Heavenly’s: 500 W. North St.; 541-426-4195, www.heavenlys.org, Facebook; 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; call ahead or stop by to-go window
Hurricane Coffee Co.: 402 S. River St.; 541-426-2445, www.hurricanecoffee.co, Instagram, Facebook; 5:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; coffee and breakfast; order online, call ahead or stop by to-go window
Longhorn Espresso: 210 W. Greenwood St.; 541-426-3306, www.longhornespresso.com, Facebook; 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-noon Sunday; coffee, smoothies, breakfast to-go and treats; call ahead, walk up or drive up
The Range Rider: 107 NW First St.; 541-426-2337, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; individual portions or family style, growlers and wine by the bottle; call ahead for pickup
Sugar Time Bakery: 107 N. River St.; 541-426-0362, www.sugartime-bakery.com, Facebook; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; breakfast, lunch and special orders; pickup (plans for delivery in the works)
Terminal Gravity Brewery & Pub: 803 SE School St.; 541-426-3000, www.terminalgravitybrewing.com, Facebook; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; takeout and to-go beer
Thai Enterprise: 215 W. Main St.; 541-678-7414; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; stop by to pick up menu; takeout and delivery
Video Buffs Pizza & More: 501 W. North St.; 541-426-4806, Facebook; 3-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 3-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; call in order (leave a message if no one answers ); pickup and delivery (Video Buffs is in partnership with Back Country Little Store at 214 W. North St. for an additional pickup location; call 541-426-4824)
IMNAHA
The Imnaha Store & Tavern: 79015 Hat Point Road; 541-577-3111; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; takeout and delivery from full menu and to-go beer
JOSEPH
Arrowhead Chocolates: 4 S. Main St.; 541-432-2871, www.arrowheadchocolates.com; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday; order online or call ahead for pickup
The Blythe Cricket Bakery & Bistro: 700 N. Main St.; 541-432-1522, www.theblythecricket.com, Facebook; 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday-Sunday; call ahead for pickup
Cheyenne Cafe: 209 N. Main St.; 541-432-6300, Facebook; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; call ahead for pickup
The Dog Spot: 19 S. Main St.; 208-610-4932, www.lovethedogspot.com, Facebook; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; walk up or call ahead for pickup
Embers Brewhouse: 204 Main St.; 541-432-2739, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; individual portions or family-size meals, including take-and-bake and growlers; call ahead for pickup
Gold Room at The Jennings Hotel: 100 N. Main St.; 541-432-2100, www.goldroompizza.com; 3-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; pizza, beer and wine; call ahead for pickup
Old Town Cafe: 8 S. Main St.; 541-432-9898, www.oldtowncafejoseph.com; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Monday; menu items and take-home meal kits; call ahead for pickup
R&R Drive In: 301 N. Lake St.; 541-432-9000, Facebook; 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; call ahead or walk up for pickup
Red Horse Coffee Traders: 306 N. Main St.; 541-398-8331, www.redhorsecoffeetraders.com, Facebook; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; call ahead for pickup
LOSTINE
Blue Banana: 143 Highway 82; 541-569-2400; 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; coffee, smoothies and nuts; call ahead, walk up or drive up
M. Crow & Co.: 133 Highway 82; 541-569-2285, Facebook; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; pizza (M. Crow frozen pizza or freshly baked), coffee, baked goods, groceries, beer and wine; call ahead for pickup
WALLOWA
The Blonde Strawberry: 101 W. First St.; grill is closed, but message a request for coffee and pastries on Facebook (walk-up window is in the works; more information at Facebook and 541-886-2309)
Little Bear Drive-In: 102 S. Madison St.; 541-886-3161, Facebook (burger menu in photos section, call for other menu options); 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; call and pay ahead, park where assigned, order will be placed on the table and you may pick it up after the server has left
Main Street Grill: 206 E. First St.; 541-886-4214, Facebook; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday; traditional diner food; takeout and delivery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.