WALLOWA — The Wallowa School Board made it official, during an emergency session Tuesday, March 1, eliminating the requirement that students and employees wear face masks to guard against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move came a day after Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority lifted the face mask requirement effective March 11.
“The governor and the Oregon Health Authority have returned local decision-making to us as they had in July when they first said the date of (March) 31 and then the 19th and now yesterday they’ve moved that to the 11th,” District Superintendent Tammy Jones said. “So what that means is the board is able to decide whether or not masks are worn or not in the schools, whether that’s an option. The CDC (federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends that masks be worn for certain individuals. I’m sure there will still be health and safety requirements they’ll have in place and those decisions are now on the table for us now.”
She said she expected to learn more about OHA and CDC requirements the following day during a virtual meeting she planned to take part in. On Wednesday, she said the meeting just involved details of how schools and other public places are to handle the new freedom, such as urging hand-washing and other cleaning, masks for those in high-risk categories and other safeguards that have been in place during the 2-year-old pandemic.
Jones said any possible quarantines or isolation is largely up to local health officials.
She said the district regularly meets with Dr. Elizabeth Powers, chief medical officer of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, to discuss the pandemic.
“Last week, we were assured by Dr. Powers that this was a good direction to make masks optional as a local county,” Jones said.
As for quarantines and isolation, she said, “Right now, if you test positive, it’s five days (quarantine) and then you can return and wear a mask full time,” she said. “So that would probably be a matter if they wanted to wear a mask full time or take the 10 days (quarantine).”
Jones attended the meeting via Zoom since she had come down with the virus herself.
The board voted to lift the mask mandate effective the “earliest day permissible” by the state and local health authorities.
