UMATILLA COUNTY — A surge in newly reported COVID-19 cases Monday caused Umatilla County’s count to soar past the 300 threshold.
According to a Umatilla County Public Health press release, the 52 new positive cases bring the county’s total to 304.
Despite the massive uptick, the public health department is reporting all the new patients are recovering at home in self-isolation and the hospitalization count remains steady at three people. Since the beginning of the pandemic, four people have died from COVID-19 in the county.
The active case count, which now stands at 131, is beginning to catch up with the recovery count at 169.
There have now been 2,969 tests in Umatilla County, with 281 coming positive and the rest considered presumptive because the patient is showing COVID-19 symptoms and had contact with a previously positive case.
The county is continuing to advise seniors and the medically vulnerable to stay home regardless of their health in addition to frequent and thorough hand washing by all residents and social distancing of at least six feet when leaving the home.
The county also is cautioning against employees going into work while sick.
“Now, more than ever, it is important for businesses to ensure that employees are not coming to work sick,” the press release states. “Employees may feel internal and external pressure to work through mild illness. Businesses are encouraged to develop flexible leave policies to support employees who become ill and establish procedures for sending employees who are not feeling well home.”
The 52 new cases come after Umatilla County set a record in number of cases for the previous week.
After entering Phase 2 of reopening on June 6 with 130 total cases, Umatilla County reached 243 cases on June 19, an increase of nearly 90% in that span and including a weekly record increase of 85 new cases. Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara last week called the spike “ shocking.”
“We feel confident that we’ve positioned ourselves well, but this is not over,” he said. “This is Phase 2 — this is not business as usual.”
Fiumara said the health department’s contact tracing investigations continue to attribute many of these new cases to instances of employees going to work with minor symptoms they don’t believe are COVID-19. Other employees feel either external pressure from their employer or internal pressure from the impact of losing hours, but Fiumara said their best guidance is to be careful and stay home at first sign of any symptoms.
“One or two days home sick from work is way better than 10 to 14 days home sick from work for all of your colleagues,” he said.
Graduation parties also have shown up in the county’s tracing, he said, though those cases have been difficult to track because people have withheld the names of their friends and those who may have attended. While frustrating, Fiumara said that’s their right, though it does affect the county’s ability to meet the state’s contact tracing standards.
According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, between June 8 and June 14, Umatilla County was unable to track 45% of its new cases to a source. The state has asked counties to keep that number below 30%, but Umatilla County also has failed to meet its standard of a downtrend in positive test result rates.
That number is on the rise, and Fiumara said it can be attributed to more and more close contacts of known cases being tested along with the county keeping its focus on testing individuals with symptoms even though the virus can be spread by those without any.
But with testing accessibility still relatively limited in Eastern Oregon and the fact evidence of the virus can linger and lead to a positive test result after an individual is no longer contagious, Fiumara said it’s still most effective to target those outwardly sick.
“If an asymptomatic person gets a test and it’s negative, it tells us nothing because tomorrow they may be positive if we test again,” Fiumara said. “And if it’s positive it actually tells us very little because we don’t know if they’re positive right now or were 10 to 20 days ago.”
Morrow County last week reported its first death due to COVID-19 and its largest single-day increase in cases, with five more confirmed on June 19.
According to a Morrow County news release, a 53-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on June 12 died at his home in north Morrow County on June 18. He had existing health conditions, according to the release.
Morrow County on Monday reported nine more case, increasing the total to 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.