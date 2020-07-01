The hunt for masks has begun with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordering the use of masks in all indoor public places statewide beginning July 1.
Masks are available at the locations below.
This is not a complete list, and The Observer will update the list on its website as more locations offering masks are identified.
LA GRANDE
• Big Five — 2212 Island Ave., La Grande
• Bi-Mart — 2510 Adams Ave., La Grande
• Community Merchants — 1210 Adams Ave., La Grande
• Pilot Flying J Travel Station — 63276 Highway 203, La Grande
• Red Cross Drugstore — 1123 Adams Ave., La Grande
ISLAND CITY
• D&B Supply — 10101 E. First St., Island City
• Grocery Outlet — 11301 Island Ave., Island City
• Wal-Mart — 11619 Island Ave., Island City
ELGIN
• All for You Salon & More — 870 Alder St., Elgin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.