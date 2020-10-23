CORVALLIS — A Corvallis woman pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide on Thursday, Oct. 22, in Polk County Circuit Court for a 2019 car crash that killed her teenage daughter.
Kayla Carter also pleaded guilty for third-degree assault and no contest to driving under the influence of intoxicants, The Gazette-Times reported.
Carter, with her 13-year-old daughter in the passenger seat of her car, ran a stop sign at an intersection on March 16, 2019, documents said. Her vehicle collided with car heading north on the highway.
Brianna Carter died at the scene. Jessica Cornett of Bend, the driver of the other car, was injured.
According to court documents, Carter’s blood alcohol content was approximately 0.059%. As part of the deal, charges of manslaughter and criminal mischief were dismissed. Sentencing was set for December.
