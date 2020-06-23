Akashi Commercial High School baseball players collect dirt of the grounds after losing to Riseisha High School during a semifinal game at the National High School Baseball Championship at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Japan, on Aug. 20, 2019. Every year, after a team loses, the players, many weeping uncontrollably, scrape the dirt from foul territory near the dugout to take home as a memento. Japanese high school baseball players who had their heart set on going to the annual tournament won’t be able to go, with the 2020 event canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.