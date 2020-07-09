LA GRANDE — Oregon’s spike in COVID-19 cases during the first week of July — much as it was in June — was driven by a rise in cases from younger residents.
The 39-and-younger population accounted for about 58% of the cases from July 1-7, on par with the June’s percentage. Through Wednesday, that sector of the state now accounts for 5,454 of the cases in Oregon — just a shade above 50% of the overall count, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. It is now about level with the amount of the 51% of the population it makes up according to the U.S. Census website. The group as of Wednesday had accounted for two deaths in Oregon.
Through Wednesday there were 10,605 cases in the state.
The percentage of cases in the state’s most vulnerable portion of the population, meanwhile, is continuing to decrease. The 60-and-older category accounted for just more than 14% of new cases — about 310 so far in July — and now makes up 19.1% of all cases.
Oregon last week had its highest count of test results come back and also had its highest total of new cases. In its weekly report on testing, the Oregon Health Authority reported conducting 39,914 tests and had 2,117 come back positive between June 28 and July 5. The positive rate of 5.3% was the highest in a week in the state since the last week of March, and helped move the state’s overall positive test rate to 3.7% (10,277 positives out of 275,727 total tests). The state’s positive rate and fatality rate (2.1%) still are below the national rate on both, which stand at 9.2% and 4.4%, respectively.
Union County has seen its rise in cases level off in recent days.
After reporting eight cases on Friday, the county had just one over the weekend and none on Monday. It added five cases Tuesday and two Wednesday to put its count at 363.
Part of the slowdown in cases locally could be due to less testing. The county has processed about 95 tests in the last week, with the majority of them negative. OHA reported Wednesday that Union County has had 1,748 negative test results.
Even with the county’s decrease in cases, it still has the highest per capita ratio in the state at about 1.4% — roughly 1 positive case for every 70 people in the county — and the sixth most active cases with 331. There have been 30 recoveries and two deaths — one reported by the Center for Human Development and one by The Observer.
Other data on the OHA website seems to indicate the virus may be slowing down in the county. Union County — on a list with seven others that have seen at least five hospitalizations for COVID-19 — is among six that have had a decline in hospitalizations over a 14-day period as of July 2. In the weeks since the outbreak in Union County, Grande Ronde Hospital has not had a week where it reported 10 or more patients with COVID-19, according to the weekly reports from OHA.
The rate of reported hospitalizations for COVID-19 has dropped to 11% of cases (1,155 overall as of Wednesday). Statewide, 124 people were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and an additional 64 with suspected cases were in the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.