Spaghetti del Pescatore (Fisherman’s Spaghetti) is the kind of simple dish that makes Italian food so enticing. I have adapted a recipe I tasted on the tiny island of Elba off the western coast of Italy. This recipe uses mussels and shrimp, but any shellfish including clams or lobster may be substituted.
The accompanying salad uses fennel, a pale green bulb with darker, feathery leaves. It has a similar texture to celery and a very mild licorice flavor.
Shortcut tip: Omit the Celery and Fennel Salad and use a washed, ready-to-eat Italian-style salad instead.
Helpful Hints
• You can find crushed red pepper in the spice section of the supermarket.
• Buy pre-shelled shrimp.
• Wash mussels under cold water. Tap mussels that are open to see if they will close. Discard any that remain open.
• You can find minced garlic in the produce section of most markets.
• Slice the celery and fennel in a food processor using the thin slicing blade.
• A quick way to chop fennel leaves is to snip them with a scissors.
Countdown
• Place water for pasta on to boil.
• Make salad and let marinate.
• Make spaghetti dish.
Shopping List
To buy: 1 pound fresh mussels, 3/4 pound peeled and deveined shrimp, 1 bottle crushed red pepper, 1 bottle dry white wine, 1 bottle/can low-sodium, low-fat tomato sauce*, 1 package spaghetti, 1 bunch parsley, 1 bunch celery, 1 small fennel bulb.
Staples: olive oil, minced garlic, reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing**, salt, black peppercorns.
SPAGHETTI DEL PESCATORE (FISHERMAN'S SPAGHETTI)
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 pound fresh mussels
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/2 cup dry white wine
3/4 pound peeled and deveined shrimp
1 cup low-sodium, low-fat tomato sauce*
1/2 cup chopped parsley
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 ounces spaghetti (1 rounded cup cooked)
2 teaspoons olive oil
Place a large saucepan filled with water on to boil for pasta. Scrub mussels and place in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cover with a lid and cook until shells open, about 2 minutes, shaking pan several times. Remove mussels to a bowl, leaving the juice in the pan. Discard any mussels that are not open. (If juice is sandy, strain through a sieve lined with paper towels.) Add the garlic, crushed red pepper and white wine to the skillet. Boil to reduce liquid for about 1 minute. Lower heat to medium and add shrimp and tomato sauce. Simmer, uncovered, for 2 minutes or until shrimp are pink; remove from heat. Sprinkle with parsley and add salt and pepper to taste. Return mussels to skillet and set aside, covered.
Cook spaghetti in boiling water for 8 to 9 minutes. Drain and toss with olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Serve on a plate and top with shrimp and mussel sauce.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 548 calories, 91 calories from fat, 10.1 g total fat, 0.7 g saturated fat, 4.2 g monounsaturated fat, 278 mg cholesterol, 483 mg sodium, 50.3 g carbohydrate, 3.8 g dietary fiber, 8.3 g sugars, 50.8 g protein.
Exchanges: 2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1/2 carbohydrate, 6 lean meat.
CELERY AND FENNEL SALAD
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 celery stalks (about 1 cup sliced)
1 small fennel bulb (about 2 cups sliced)
2 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Remove leaves from celery and fennel. Chop some of the fennel leaves to make about 2 tablespoons chopped leaves. Thinly slice, paper thin if possible, the celery and fennel. Place in a bowl and add the dressing. Toss well. Sprinkle chopped fennel leaves on top
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 46 calories, 11 calories from fat, 1.2 g total fat, 0.1 g saturated fat, 0.4 g monounsaturated fat, 1 mg cholesterol, 90 mg sodium, 8.5 g carbohydrate, 3.5 g dietary fiber, 1.6 g sugars, 1.5 g protein.
Exchanges: 2 vegetable.
Shop Smart
• Look for low-salt tomato sauce containing per cup (8 ounces): 103 calories, .5 g fat, 21.3 g carbohydrate, 21 mg sodium.
• Look for reduced-fat vinaigrette or oil and vinegar dressing containing per tablespoon: 11 calories, 1.0 g fat, 4 mg sodium.
From “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.