Victor McNeil travels the backcountry of Northeastern Oregon with a shovel, but he uses the tool for a purpose more profound than freeing a stuck rig.
Saving lives, potentially.
McNeil is director of the Wallowa Avalanche Center, based in Joseph.
The organization, founded in 2009, monitors the region for avalanche danger that can pose a risk to skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and snowmobile riders who venture into the region’s untrammeled mountains.
A vital part of the Center’s work is digging pits in the snow — hence McNeil’s ubiquitous shovel — to study the various layers in the snowpack and identify dangers, such as weak or icy sections, that can greatly increase the avalanche risk.
“With avalanche forecasting, you really don’t have the full picture until you get out and get your shovel in the snow,” McNeil said. “That’s a huge part of what we do.”
The Center issues forecasts four days each week — Thursday through Sunday — for each of the four zones in this corner of Oregon.
The Center has its biggest annual fundraiser this weekend, the 10th annual Eastern Oregon Backcountry Festival at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
McNeil, who lives in La Grande with his wife, Kelly, who is an avalanche specialist with the Center, said that dividing Northeastern Oregon into zones is necessary because the conditions that contribute to avalanche danger can vary widely among them.
The zones are: Northern Blue Mountains, Elkhorns, Northern Wallowas and Southern Wallowas.
That the Wallowas, a single, albeit extensive, mountain range is separated into two regions illustrates the point.
McNeil said the avalanche danger can be significantly different between the two Wallowas zones, in part because in most winters quite a bit more snow falls in the southern section of the range.
The Northern Blue Mountains aren’t as lofty as the Wallowas or the Elkhorns, and thus more prone to thaws and rain during winter, which can result in much different avalanche risks than elsewhere, McNeil said.
“There’s a lot of ground to cover,” he said. “We want to do the best we can to get out into the field and visit all of the zones.”
McNeil said the Center also solicits field reports from experienced backcountry travelers.
All the information is available, for free, on the Center’s website: https://www.wallowaavalanchecenter.org/.
McNeil is the Center’s only salaried employee.
Other staff members, in addition to Kelly McNeil, are avalanche specialists Michael Hatch (director of the Outdoor Adventure Program at Eastern Oregon University), Tom Guthrie and Caleb Merrill.
McNeil said all the Center’s staff members put in a considerable amount of volunteer work, although they are reimbursed for travel and other expenses.
Growing interest in learning to recognize avalanche danger
McNeil said the Center’s activities, and its budget, have grown over the past four years or so.
The annual budget, which was about $30,000, has risen to around $45,000.
McNeil said that unlike some larger avalanche forecast operations, the Wallowa Avalanche Center doesn’t receive financial support from any government agency. The Center relies on fundraisers such as the Eastern Oregon Backcountry Festival, and grants and other donations.
But the biggest increase in the budget has resulted from the Center’s avalanche safety classes, which it started offering four years ago, McNeil said.
With more people traveling into the backcountry in winter — a trend that has accelerated during the pandemic, as people seek less crowded places to play — attendance at the Center’s classes has followed suit, McNeil said.
The Center teaches students how to analyze terrain and assess avalanche danger during a three-day course, and how to rescue people caught in a snow slide, a one-day class.
A trio of three-day classes earlier this year attracted about 18 students each, while a one-day course had 21 students, McNeil said. These are larger turnouts than in the past, and the additional revenue — three-day courses are $450, and one-day classes $125 — make it possible for the Center to expand its work.
This is the first year, for instance, that the Center has issued forecasts four days per week — in past winters there were two forecasts each week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, McNeil said.
“We’ve developed a bit of a reputation for high-level education,” he said.
Two types of travelers
McNeil said the Center’s courses tend to attract two distinct groups of backcountry travelers — snowmobilers, and those who get around under their own power, whether by skis, snowboard or snowshoes.
Generally speaking, snowmobilers who take classes are experienced backcountry travelers, McNeil said, and many have some skills in identifying avalanche dangers even if they don’t have the technical knowledge that he and other instructors do.
As for the nonmotorized travelers, McNeil said many who attend the Center’s courses are newcomers to mountain travel.
But regardless of the students’ mode of travel and experience level, the goal is the same, McNeil said — to teach them to recognize places they should avoid during their trips, and how to rescue someone who gets caught in an avalanche.
McNeil said that although many of the local snowmobilers he has taught have years or decades of experience traveling through the mountains, they understand the value of knowing how to study terrain and snow conditions to assess the risk level.
At the most basic statistical level, snowmobilers tend to have a higher risk simply because they travel so much faster and cover so much more ground that they’re more likely, at some point, to ride into terrain where avalanches pose a threat.
“Riders are just as engaged as the skier group, if not more so, in the classes,” McNeil said. “They’re just like sponges taking in information. It’s pretty cool to see.”
This is avalanche country
Northeastern Oregon is not infamous for deadly avalanches compared with, say, the Alps or parts of the Rocky Mountains.
But that doesn’t mean avalanches are uncommon here, McNeil said.
Although the Wallowas have been branded as “America’s Alps,” the comparison, however apt in terms of scenery and geology, is flimsy in other respects.
Most notably, the Alps teem with villages and ski resorts and highways, all built in avalanche country.
Most of the avalanche-prone terrain in Northeastern Oregon, by contrast, is uninhabited and visited by a comparatively tiny number of people.
The bottom line is that any avalanche in the Alps is much more likely to have humans in its path than one in this corner of Oregon.
But McNeil said the conditions that breed avalanches — slopes that are steep (but not necessarily vertical, since cliffs can’t hold enough snow to fuel a big avalanche), and weather conditions that create unstable layers within the snowpack.
A relatively common situation that poses a hazard — and one that’s in place now in much of the region — is a long period of tranquil weather, with little snow falling, McNeil said.
In that case, and in particular when the surface of the snow melts and refreezes, the shape of the snow grains tends to morph from circular, with the grains readily bonding to create a firm structure, to square.
These squarish grains, what skiers often call “sugar snow,” do not bond as well, McNeil said, resulting in a layer of weak snow.
When new snow accumulates on that weak layer, the weight of the new snow can trigger an avalanche.
The weight of a skier, snowshoer or snowmobile, naturally, greatly increases the risk.
An ice layer on the surface is similarly dangerous because new snow, like boots losing traction on an icy sidewalk, is likely to slide off rather than stick.
Various other conditions also can exacerbate avalanche danger, McNeil said.
If a couple feet of snow falls in a short period, as happens most winters in parts of the region, the new snow, even if accumulates on a stable layer, might not stabilize for a few days, he said.
During that period the deep, unconsolidated snow can be prone to sliding.
Wind is also a major factor.
When wind blows from a consistent direction at a speed of between about 10 mph and 15 mph for an extended period it can cause slabs of snow to form on the leeward side of ridges.
If slabs accumulate atop layers of less dense snow, there is a greater risk of what are known as “wind slab avalanches,” McNeil said.
He said the Center’s staff members use a variety of data, in addition to their own observations from snow pits they dig, to compile their forecasts. These include readings from remote weather stations.
One of those stations has a direct, and poignant, connection to the Wallowa Avalanche Center.
The Kip Rand weather station, in the southern Wallowas north of Halfway, was named for the man who McNeil succeeded as the Center’s director.
Rand died on March 8, 2016, from injuries he sustained in an avalanche on Chief Joseph Mountain in the northern Wallowas, south of Joseph.
The Kip Rand station is vital because it measures wind as well as temperature.
Most of the other remote stations lack an anemometer.
