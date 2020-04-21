LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic has likely robbed La Grande High School’s seniors of a traditional graduation ceremony but it will not steal their spotlight.
For proof, check out the expansive north windows of La Grande High School’s library. The names of all of the approximately 170 LHS seniors set to graduate in June are displayed in the form of eye-catching vinyl blue and white cutouts attached to the windows late last week.
“We are celebrating what they have achieved,” said Angie Malone, the coordinator of LHS’s Career Technical Education program.
Malone is part of a team of four La Grande High staff members conducting the library window project, one which will be completed later when the class of 2020’s individual honors are added to the library’s middle north windows. Joining Malone on the window salute project are library assistant Juliette Childs, secretary Patty O’Reilly and Lezlie Wright, coordinator of the ASPIRE student mentoring program.
So striking are the displays that on first glance they appear to be on the exterior of the library’s windows, but they are indeed on the interior of the windows. This was done to prevent vandalism, Malone said.
Senior Nicholas DuVernay said he is impressed with the time and effort LHS’s staff put into the project.
“They gave a lot of time in the middle of the day to recognize us,” DuVernay said.
Senior Alyssa Schelin seconds what DuVernay said.
“They went out of their way to make us feel special,” she noted.
Senior Katelyn Williams said one of the things she likes about the display is that it is designed in a way that creates a sense of togetherness.
Senior Kenzie Williams also is delighted her class is being saluted in this manner.
“It is a cool way to recognize it,’’ she said.
Members of the window display team, Malone said, were worried at first there would not be enough space available for the names of the graduates, but it turned out they had space to spare.
LHS’s traditional graduation had been scheduled for May 30 but it appears increasingly unlikely such a commencement exercise will occur.
LHS assistant principal Brett Smith said if the graduation ceremony is not allowed, many other steps will be taken to salute the class of 2020.
“We will make it memorable and fun,” said Smith, noting that a committee of community members, parents, school staff and students will determine how the seniors will be saluted.
Smith said the graduates are worthy of much credit.
“They deserve to be recognized because they have accomplished a lot in 13 years,” Smith said.
