In my town it snowed on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and many of us moaned and groaned over it.
After all, it was so near to Easter and the usual desire for sunny skies and pretty clothing. Remember the song about the Easter bonnet with the frills upon it?
Yes, that was the stuff of which movies were made. This was reality.
Weather happens.
But, weather of snow isn’t supposed to happen in our town this late in the year. We expect sunny skies and apple blossoms on our trees. Well, if they do, they’re apt to get nipped.
My daffodils are up through the snow some six inches with buds forming. They didn’t seem to mind the snow — or maybe it was because of it.
Looking out at the skiff of white that insisted on blanketing the ground, I began wondering if this was just an unusual event or has age dimmed my memory. So, I dug through some of my older calendars — old to many but only a few years ago to myself — and found one dated 1967 when I was 41 years of age. Now at 96 that didn’t seem ancient enough but it was long enough ago to see what the weather was like in April of that year, expecting sunshine and flowers.
Easter was early, being on March 26 the calendar reported. It also showed that we were having snow flurries to share our going to church and then dining with family at home.
Of course we would have snow in March but what about April? How late in the year could snow possibly happen way back then?
We celebrated April 1 as my Mother’s birthday with rain. Then the sun came out and we had intermittent rain, fog, and sunshine until. ...
Oh! No! Snow fell on April 13 and the 17th and again in the weekend of the 30th. I hardly had courage enough to turn the page into May of 1967 but I finally did and found that on May 7th we planted a row of peas in the garden, and snow mixed with rain fell on the 10th.
From then on it was lots of sunny days mixed with rain, clouds, wind, and hot days,.
Snow flurries were as far away as November 29 and convincing snow on December 5th. We were in for snow and rain for Christmas.
Yes, we had had snow and sunshine for Easter that year of 1967 on March 26 along with closing out the month with snow on the 31st. It was followed in April by rain and cloudy weather with the sun making its debut. Mid-month snows began their melt.
Despite the daily changing weather, we kept our busy schedule all year.
We had found our first tick from the woods on March 28, planted our garden in time with Mount Emily, took part in church, school, and community activities, held family affairs, and had our children with us.
It had been a good year — that year of 1967 — just drawn out of the box to find out about Easter’s weather. Somehow the snowflakes hadn’t mattered. We had all gathered for dinner at Grandma’s following church that Easter. We were all in celebration! And, that’s what mattered.
Now it’s April of 2023 and I look backward on the years in-between 2023 and 1967 and our lives tabled on the calendar. How times have changed and I weep for the past.
Treasure the times you have while you have them. They will never come again.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.