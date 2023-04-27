Honan Hall hadn’t come to my mind for many years. I don’t know why it came to me now except for the tricks my mind plays on me this way.
It was a quiet evening and I was playing a game of solitaire to pass the time before going to bed.
There was no reason for the mental interruption of the playing of very old music and the sudden mental sight of a pair of dancers so engaged at the Honan Hall.
I don’t remember the name of the music the band was playing although it was very familiar for the 1930s so I knew it was appropriate for the times.
It was a Saturday evening and the place was filled with dancers. I was playing with the dance band/orchestra.
Honan Hall, a handsome two-story red brick building with concrete steps leading up to the second floor, was located at 1705 Fifth St. in La Grande, down by the Triangle Park. The Honans had been in La Grande as early as 1893 and the building had stood there for as long as I could remember. There had been a Dr. Michael F. Honan, a physician, and his wife Anna in La Grande in 1893, but he was deceased by 1903 when his widow Anna was living at 1108 Washington Ave.
In time the building was purchased by the First Baptist Church as a recreational hall, but I don’t know who owned it at the time of it’ being rented to maybe the Eagles for their Saturday night dance. My folks were members and they always went to join in with family and friends for the weekend relaxation. I was there as a member of the dance band/orchestra under direction of Amos Houle. His wife, Beatrice I believe it was, played the piano and there were two or three other members of the band. I’ve forgotten how I happened to be one of them for a short time as a teenager.
These visions of memory brought me to reality, for I had actually played a few times with the Houle dance orchestra/band. ... I believe I would call it an orchestra because the music in those days seemed to have a different sound than later bands, perhaps having a guitar or fiddle sound.
Here again, I wish I could remember exactly because I played a small saxophone with them a few times, and once the drum set.
This one Saturday evening I went to the Honan Hall Eagles Saturday night dance with my folks to sit in with my sax in the orchestra. ... and were met by a rather disturbed Mr. Houle. He had been told that the drummer would not be coming.
Making due as necessary, Mr. Houle asked me to play the drum set rather than the sax even though I never had before.
It seems like Mrs. Houle was at the piano, Mr. Houle with an instrument, and maybe there was a fiddle player with myself a young teenager on the drums to keep the beat going.
Can you imagine such a group to play for the enthusiastic dancers arriving ready for the evening of music. ... and no drummer?
We did the best we could but I believe I wasn’t able to keep the beat going to the satisfaction of the dancers when suddenly the actual drummer showed up and took over the chore. Gratefully, I returned to my sax. Whether I had been adequate or not, Mr. Houle was very kind about it. So were the dancers and my folks. I was young and had tried.
Years later I was returned to Honan Hall with my husband following our marriage for a first dance around the hall. My uncles had threatened my husband with wheeling me down Adams Avenue in a wheelbarrow. He had looked at the wheelbarrow that had been used for mixing concrete the summer before and still had some remains. In spite of the town having had a hard winter storm in December, George wasn’t going to chance the wheelbarrow threat and arranged for our getaway after our turn around the dancehall.
Across the street at the Triangle Park at Fourth Street and Depot, as the years went by, I remember the little Dutch Bakery shop in the 1930s on Depot Street with Floyd and Lois Purdy handing out dipped ice cream cones. I was sad when the Dutch shop was moved away and used as a home. Then there was Hohenleitner Bakery. The rocked fish tank out front (still there) was followed by the Dairy Queen. No such nourishment there now.
Many years later I watched the demolishment of Honan Hall and the shifting of dirt for rebuilding the spot. I felt a great loss of personal history but life moved on. I now drive by 1705 Fifth St. and wonder if anyone else remembers Honan Hall and its earlier uses, one being the recreational hall of the First Baptist Church. You’ll find the spot near to Bobolinks at 1707 Fifth St. at Depot near Washington Avenue.
People, places and things pass through our lives. Then, we too, become part of the past.
