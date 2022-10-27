The weather is changing. There is snow on Mount Emily, my personal gauge.
But, it was a warm October day full of sunshine as I wrote from my easy chair by the window. My mind was drawn to the hill beyond where once I lived.
The earth was warm although the ground showed light-brown invading the grasses that struggled to survive along the roadway between the hill of my house and the barn.
My mind strolled the upward incline of that inner road toward where the fruit trees grew in order that I might pick a ripe pear from one tree, a prune from another, and yet a third from the winter apple tree once planted so many years ago by my family.
There was no wind to rustle the branches of the bushes or sway the tops of the over 100-year-old pine trees as I saw myself reclining on my home’s porch from the rocking bench my husband had built so many years ago, too. From there I now watched nature go by.
Sally, our cat, had stretched out on the narrow sill of the barn window high above the ground and I wondered how she got there. I had to picture her placing her paws carefully, stepping one pace at a time from rafter to rafter, climbing higher until her goal was sought and reached for sunbathing, but I had no desire to join her there. Kris, our white Samoyed dog, smiled up at me and then slept at my feet.
The pear in my hands drew my mouth to it and the juice giving way to pressure filled my mouth with remembrance of its planting and tending to deliver such fruit. Along with it came the thought of gathering such pears, prunes, and apples for later enjoyment after hours of plucking, canning, and later serving when snow would cover the earth and leaves buried to warm their snowy cover towards springtime and all to begin over again.
The prune tasted different against the sweetness of the pear as I nibbled at its goodness and pictured the like clusters in jars on the shelf, all for later enjoyment as we had done the early cherries.
But, it was the apple that drew me to it, finally, as the mainstay. In the cellar it could last until spring, eaten fresh and crisp. Made into sauce, it showed its versatility, and, yet, it had others as well from jam to pie filling to candied apples or squeezed into cider, remembered as recently consumed with doughnuts at Halloween.
The joy of remembrance in making the cider with family and friends gathered around twinged my heartbeat for a moment and my vision disappeared, knowing I would never pass this way again.
No one wanders my hill with me today. Does anyone visit the trees for their goodness? Sally disappeared from the high-up barn window from drowsing in the sunshine and I find myself in the same easy chair by a foreign window and know that life travels on with a changing scene, never to repeat itself. Even Kris of the past is no longer here to smile at me and keep me company.
Cats of various colors are now daring to cross the street against the fast traffic dangers of the city. Only speeding cars and trucks pass my window now, the cats in the yard being feral and untouchable, and the scene clouds with my tears.
The weather is changing from fall to winter and so will my view of things, but memory still tries to cling.
The clock my husband made ticks on, my stomach chiming noon.
Where is my lunch? Who’s to answer?
