The weather is changing. There is snow on Mount Emily, my personal gauge.

But, it was a warm October day full of sunshine as I wrote from my easy chair by the window. My mind was drawn to the hill beyond where once I lived.

Dorothy Swart Fleshman is the author of Dory’s Diary occasionally published in The Observer and Baker City Herald. She is a resident of La Grande.

