Everyone loves a new building — new with updated space needs, windows and automatic doors, floors that shine, and comfortable chairs.
But, there is something about an old building in which your memory weeps to see it lost to the future.
That’s the way I feel about the old gymnasium behind the Middle School at 1108 Fourth St. in La Grande as the vote count causes its demise just as the Middle School replaced my old Central Clementary School and the La Grande High School, two schools in this location of which so many people no longer even know they were there.
Now future takes over this third building of which my memory hurts to see it go.
But, the people voted, and decided, and that’s the way it should be to plan the changing future.
Still, from my comfortable chair, I let my mind wander back to the days when I was an eighth grade student at Central and the building behind the school was just called the “gym.”
As I recall, younger students couldn’t go over to the gym building until they were eighth graders in the beginners band or involved with sports that took you there. I had picked out a clarinet to be my companion for the next four years and so I was one of the privileged permitted to go out the school doors at the back of our building, down the flight of outside steps and across the concreted court formed by the wraparound location of the three buildings to the welcoming doors of the gym.
The court itself was a protective place where we sack-lunch students could spend our noon hour. Once in a while Cecilia Smith, I do believe that was her name, and I were lucky enough to get one of the ground-level basement window ledges on which to sit and visit while we ate homemade bread sandwiches as other students dined behind us over hot meals that cost money. But, we were contented to have the outdoor freedom to eat, visit, and then play “jacks” or go swing at the far end of the gym building and swing-climb the bars if the swings were taken. If you could swing high enough, you could almost look into the band room windows on that end of the building.
At that special moment when beginners band was scheduled, we would hurry from the school with our instrument through the gym doors to find a short hallway. To the left were the “shop” rooms where mostly boys were learning to build things of wood.
Around the corner were the shower rooms for the gymnastics classes and a room across the hall where Latin was taught in the classroom. These things I learned during the next four years, but for now my mind stops at the door and takes me to my right and up a double flight of steps, but first pausing at the door to the gym with its shiny hardwood court floors edged with board seats for cheering students at basketball games, and townsfolk at concerts, plays, and the like. It was even there that the Girls League tried to teach me to be a lady while serving my mother at a Mothers Tea. And that’s where I was sitting and heard President Roosevelt announce the “day of infamy and the beginning of America’s involvement in World War II. Later I was to graduate from La Grande High School in that gymnasium room.
But, I go beyond the door, turning right and up the second flight of steps that led to the balcony of the gym, but now I stop off at the doors to the band/orchestra/choral rooms and enter to find graduated risers for group rehearsals, directors, students, and music that took me forward into life.
There is much more to say about the gym building, maybe later when the pain of loss recedes with time, but I must pause alone in the band room now for a moment with memory.
