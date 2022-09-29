How I happen to have a 100-pound sugar sack stuffed with some soft material for show among my belongings is a little unclear because there is no memory of my ever wearing a dress, slip, or panties designed by my mother of such material or even from a flour sack.

Still, there is a distant memory of there being such clothing in the early days, when nothing was wasted and a use was found for everything until there was no longer a way to turn items into one more useful way.

Dorothy Swart Fleshman is the author of Dory’s Diary occasionally published in The Observer and Baker City Herald. She is a resident of La Grande.

