How I happen to have a 100-pound sugar sack stuffed with some soft material for show among my belongings is a little unclear because there is no memory of my ever wearing a dress, slip, or panties designed by my mother of such material or even from a flour sack.
Still, there is a distant memory of there being such clothing in the early days, when nothing was wasted and a use was found for everything until there was no longer a way to turn items into one more useful way.
Even from the rag-bag, washed clean and ironed, torn into strips, and braided into rugs, there was a way to waste not, want not. And, for what you didn’t have the money to pay, you went without.
One learned these things at an early age. You also learned to save until you could afford the cherished item.
The sugar sack of which I speak is not the paper bag of 4 to 10 pounds of sugar or flour, but is of a cotton fabric that once confined the 100-pound ingredients safely.
In this case, the sugar was refined and packed by the W. J. McCahan sugar and refining and molasses Company of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and had been tested and approved by the Good Housekeeping Bureau. The cloth itself was made in the U.S.A., bragging in a way as such.
Flour came in similar sacks with their own advertising. Housewives, then, had to remove the printing with bleach for using the sack material for diapers or other uses. To re-dye the cloth, the dye came from heating and soaking the material in something like berry juice until of the desired depth of color.
Bessie (Phillips) Gorbett, an historian in the 1890s, mentioned it in her history of having gathered shumac (sumac) leaves for a bright red color in their everyday dresses and going without shoes in the summertime to save the footwear for school and winter weather. Their dresses were handmade from a Gray log house pattern owned by the mother.
If the home had a sewing machine, it would have been foot-pedaled or the material sewn by hand.
While I escaped those earlier days, I remember their use in the generations before and felt so lucky to be able to shop in Montgomery Ward’s or J. C. Penney’s store when in town or ordering ready-made purchases from their catalogs, the out-of-date publications destined finally for the outhouse.
The bags to which I have referred, as well as containing sugar and flour, there were sacks for grain or wheat and oats, heavy gunnysacks for all sorts of things including pine cones for burning in the fireplace, and anything that needed bundled for carrying contained. The rough, heavy gunnysacks were good for dressing-up as a scarecrow for Halloween or costume parties.
Out of the bedroom came pillowslips, the three-sided slips that used to fit regular-size pillows, embroidered by busy housewives and young girls learning the art. Given as gifts, the linen closet could soon be overcome with stacks of lovely bed-linens. For those who lacked adequate clothing, stitches could be removed in the portion for the neckline and sleeve openings. Hanging free the garment was then very nice for an underskirt, or tied at the waist it could be a cool summer dress decorated in chosen colors of embroidery floss.
It was amazing how many items could be used in so many ways during those days of memory. Being outgrown, clothing was a hand-me-down and appreciated as something new. Likewise articles in which particles arrived could still be usable.
Like the food sacks, particularly sugar and flour, which came into the kitchen and were emptied into the bin table that would hold larger quantities and also be of convenient reach of those preparing food. Now so contained elsewhere, the sack or bag was not to be thrown away, discarded in the trash as though useless, but folded and stored for yet another helpful use, perhaps pulled over the head with circles cut for eyes as a mask or wrapping paper for packages or coloring paper for toddlers.
The bin table into which the foodstuffs were stored held four drawers — two small pull-out drawers for utensils and two bins sloped and lined with tin to aid in drawing out the stored sugar or flour emptied from the 100-pound sacks now safe from mice.
My bin table doesn’t have the usual cupboard above it meant to hold eating or cooking utensils, long ago removed before coming into the possession of a friend, Dave Straight, whom I still appreciate for having given the table to me some many years ago.
The table no longer holds quantities of sugar or flour but serves as an island in my kitchen with two pull-out boards which I think are marvelously convenient. I propose that all worktables or countertops should include such boards for busy households who need an occasional extra space or helping hands, thus folded neatly away when unneeded for working bread dough, pies, or cookies. Mine are primarily used for baking or slicing homemade bread or biscuits which each day I say I’m going to do again, maybe tomorrow.
With all of the marvelous ways of doing things in this modern world, I quite often think of how we used to do things, and I get a warm yearning for how it used to be and the love that came from and with the big cotton sack of sugar or flour, the days of make-do and the hands of the person who turned the ingredients into gifts of food and love.
