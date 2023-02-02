In the summer of 1995 the Fleshman family held a family reunion to celebrate and remember the parents/grandparents who had lived in a house on Watson Street in La Grande.
A book of “eclectic facts, fables, and foibles” was gathered by one of the granddaughters, Jeanine Holly, and has been on my bookshelf since then as one of my favorite family memory books since that time.
After publishing my own “Pineapple Tree of Mystery” recently, I took down Jeanine’s book and found that it is a continuation of the lives of Oliver C. and Margaret “Maggie” (Willett) Fleshman’s lives where I had left off. Gathered and preserved prior to my own book, it follows the ongoing families with the personal insights of the now-grown who had seen life from a much younger viewpoint. But, in all retrospect, life was good and memories basically sweet.
It fills in the heartwarming story by memories of their children and grandchildren that calls for laughter, frowns, and tears.
Rereading the text was a must for myself and I hope it stimulates the re-reading of each family memory book by Lois (Johnson) Fleshman and her son Keith as well as Jeanine’s publication.
Individually written personal memories, when combined, draws together the lives of family to preserve and treasure, handed down from generation to generation in a way that facts and figures cannot do; games they played, foods they ate, toys with which they played, requirements of growing up among others, family and friends relationships. Each different in its own way, coming from different surroundings and blending into lifelong relationships of love and understanding..
One family story, coupled with that of others, then preserves the history of family, the community into a village, a village into a city, a state, a country, a world lived together in same or different ways.
What had been a personal enjoyment sharing of one’s life now becomes a history which future years could study and from which to learn, good or bad, in order to develop better ways.
It also educates leaders and informs of the days prior to inventions or differences that controlled the ways and methods which forced the general accepted daily performance.
In many of these writings, life is on the farm with space in which to live and experiment. Most spaces have now shrunk elbow to elbow and living adjustments made in a new day, a new age. New ways of communication connect, separate, change behaviors, not necessarily always to the better, but adjusted to the needs of those in the present.
But, life and living is primarily learned from those who have come before.
And, of course, the most important is love and gratitude expressed by those who had to be grown in order to appreciate what had gone before.
Leave your own memories for the next generation to appreciate.
The month of February leaves many opportunities beginning with Valentine’s Day, Lincoln’s birthday, Washington’s birthday, Oregon’s birthday. ...
You can take it from there.
Dorothy Swart Fleshman is the author of Dory’s Diary occasionally published in The Observer and Baker City Herald. She is a resident of La Grande.
