A total of 238 hunters took 220 ducks (not including coot), nine geese and 61 upland birds (including pheasant, quail, partridge, grouse and dove).
Oct. 15-19
A total of 123 hunters harvested 56 ducks, seven geese and 18 upland birds.
Oct. 22-26
A total of 112 hunters took 87 ducks, nine geese and 17 upland birds.
Mallards were the most common duck killed at Ladd Marsh. Pheasants made up the majority of the upland birds taken.
Season dates, details
Ladd Marsh is in Zone 2 for duck, snipe and mourning dove hunting, and part of the High Desert/Blue Mountain zone for goose hunting.
Both zones include Union, Wallowa, Baker, Grant and Malheur counties.
The current duck season started Oct. 8 and continues through Nov. 27. The second season runs from Dec. 1 through Jan. 22 (the second season for scaup ends Jan. 4).
The current season for Canada geese runs through Nov. 27. The second season runs from Dec. 13 through Jan. 29.
For white and white-fronted geese, the first season ends Nov. 27, and the second season runs from Jan. 16 through March 10, 2023.
Umatilla and Morrow counties are in Zone 1 for duck, snipe and mourning doves, and in the Mid-Columbia Zone for goose hunting.
The current duck season (including scaup) in the Mid-Columbia Zone continues through Jan. 29.
The season for Canada geese started Nov. 8 and continues through Jan. 29. The Mid-Columbia Zone season for white and white-fronted geese continues through Jan. 29, with the late season running from Feb. 4 through Feb. 25, 2023.
