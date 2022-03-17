This time of year always seems to be a great time to start planning and planting a garden. It’s hard to wait to watch seedlings grow, and to be outside with hands in soil.
Almost nothing should be done outdoors, yet, though for fear of Jack Frost nipping it or making an outright kill.
One plant group seems oblivious to all the worry and weather, and that is the legumes. It’s time to plant peas, sweet peas and fava beans. To give them a good start, soak the seeds overnight in a little dish of water.
Plant sweet peas and snap, snow, or garden peas under a trellis, as most of these are vining in habit. Fava beans don’t need a trellis, but support may be necessary later in locations where wind may be a problem.
Many people plant their potatoes around or on St. Patrick’s Day. The only reason I have for doing that is tradition. Potatoes do like an early start.
Other garden plants with longer growing seasons are more productive with a head start. A nice, loose seed-starting planting mix with extra perlite added will grow great roots that are easier to separate when it’s time to transplant.
Seeds of tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant should be started indoors sometime in this next two weeks. A greenhouse is not necessary: a kitchen windowsill works just fine.
Potting soil in the cups should be constantly damp, but not soppy wet. It is exciting to see the weather become spring. This past winter seemed as if it would last forever.
Plan to support the La Grande Middle School children in their plant sale early in May. It is a fundraising event which helps the community.
Good luck in your garden endeavors and thanks for reading!
Wendy Schmidt is a La Grande resident who writes an occasional column about gardening topics.
