Eagle carrying goose.jpg

This frame from a security camera video shows a bald eagle carrying a Canada goose near Wanapum Dam in Washington.

 Grant PUD

The control room operators rewound the security camera footage, slowed it down and rewatched what just happened. They couldn’t believe it: a bald eagle soaring past the camera with a Canada goose clutched in its talons.

On Dec. 15, the eagle was spotted carrying the goose past the camera at Wanapum Dam, along the Columbia River, between the towns of Vantage and Beverly. The sighting sparked intrigue among employees at Grant Public Utility District (PUD), the nonprofit organization that owns the dam.

