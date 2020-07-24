Gov. Kate Brown’s new directive requiring restaurants and bars in Oregon all close by 10 p.m. will apparently not have a major impact in Union County.
Union County has few restaurants and bars which have been open past 10 p.m. during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The handful which had been open past this hour included the Summerville Store and Tavern and Lucky’s Pub and Eatery in Island City.
Sheri Rogers, the owner of the Summerville Store and Tavern, said the directive will not have a big impact on her business because late night traffic was light.
“This is an agricultural community, people go to bed early,’’ Rogers said.
The Summerville Store and Tavern had been open until 11 p.m. on weekdays and until midnight on weekends.
Diana Ricker, the owner of Lucky’s Pub and Eatery, said her business had been staying open until midnight each evening.
“We hope that our regulars will adjust and come in before 10 p.m.,’’ Ricker said.
