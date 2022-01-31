EASTERN OREGON — Both Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution and Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla County are in complete lockdown due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout their facilities. Powder River Correctional Facility is in a heightened state of alert as cases rise amongst the staff and prisoner population.
One adult in custody was reported to have died after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Deer Ridge Correctional Institute in Madras on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
As of Friday, Jan. 27, 2022, Two Rivers had 170 active cases of COVID-19, while Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute had 21 cases, according to internal numbers from the Department of Corrections. Those numbers include both adults in custody and staff.
Overall case numbers have increased dramatically through January, peaking at 286 active cases for Two Rivers Correctional Facility on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Through December 2022, those numbers were in the single digits.
The number of in custody deaths across the state appears to to be increasing, with four reported deaths for the month of January within a five day period between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31. Between April 2021 and January 2022, Oregon averaged two deaths per month.
The cause of those deaths are not listed, though the DOC has said that any persons testing positive for COVID-19 will include that in releases about in-custody deaths, albeit with identifying information removed.
The Department of Corrections keeps a spreadsheet of positive tests for COVID-19 on their website, but that database has not been updated since Nov. 12, 2021.
