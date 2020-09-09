ELGIN — The doors to Elgin’s past will be unlocked this weekend.
The Elgin Museum is set to open for the first time this year on Saturday. This weekend will be the first of at least eight it will be open in September and October. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during these two months plus Sunday, Nov. 1. Admission will be $2 per person regardless of their age.
Gerald Hopkins, president of the Elgin Museum Historical Society, said the museum could remain open longer.
“It will depend on the weather,’’ Hopkins said.
The museum had been scheduled to open earlier this year on June 18 but the opening was cancelled due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases in Union County.
Everyone visiting the museum must adhere to social distancing rules due to the pandemic. Free masks will be available to all visitors.
The museum is now at the old Elgin City Hall, 180 N. Eighth Street. The museum reopened for the first time in a decade in May 2019. It earlier operated on the second floor of the Elgin Opera House for a number of years before it was closed because of space issues.
A noteworthy new feature at the museum is one of Elgin’s oldest jails, one recently restored. The old jail, on Saturday, will be open to the public for the first time since its renovation.
The jail was first located on Seventh Street in Elgin from 1895 to 1914. The small building was moved to an Elgin farm sometime after the Elgin Opera House was built in 1912. A jail was put in the opera house following its construction.
The wooden building in 2001 was moved to a site about 50 feet east of the Elgin Opera House, where it stood unidentified and overlooked for nearly 20 years. In 2019 it was moved to where it is today, about 10 feet from the west side of the Elgin Museum.
The museum’s many features will again also include historic artifacts ranging from turn of the century to present day. They include uniforms from the Elgin Fire Department, its old police department, clothing from the World War I and World II eras, Elgin Stamped memorabilia, and photos dating back to the late 1800s featuring business and agriculture.
Ads from old businesses like Owl’s Drugstore and Sander’s Texaco Service Station are also on display.
The museum also has a collection of Northeast Oregon memorabilia, one its leaders hope to expand Hopkins said. People who have local Native American memorabilia would like to donate should call Hopkins at 541-534-4390 or Charlie Horn 541-805-9617.
