210225_lgo_news_local_Elgin
ELGIN — Fifth and sixth graders at Stella Mayfield School will not be making an overnight trip to the coast this spring .
However, the students still may get the opportunity to have an outdoor school experience.
The Elgin School Board was told Monday by Superintendent Dianne Greif that rules regarding the use of Measure 99 funds for outdoor experience trips prohibit overnight journeys. The Elgin School District has used Measure 99 funds in recent years to fund annual overnight trips to the Oregon coast for fifth and sixth graders.
Measure 99, approved by Oregon voters in 2016, dedicates funding from the Oregon Lottery annually to give fifth and sixth graders throughout the state to have the opportunity to receive a hands-on week of science-based outdoor education. The program is run through the Oregon State University Extension Service. Current guidelines on the extension service’s web page on Oregon State University’s web site indicate that overnight outdoor school is not permitted at this time.
Greif said though there still is a possibility that an outdoor school experience could be provided for fifth and sixth graders this year with Measure 99 funds.
“The board will be looking at its options,’’ Greif said.
Also on Monday the school discussed the success of the open campus policy at Elgin High School, one which took effect in November. EHS’s campus had been closed since the start of the 2020-21 school year up to that point due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This meant EHS students could not leave campus at any time including lunch break.
The school board voted to open campus later after seeing that other high schools in Union County were doing this successfully. The board opened EHS’s campus on the condition that the success of the step be reviewed monthly at school board meetings.
Greif told the board on Feb. 22 that giving EHS open campus status continues to look like a good move. She said the open campus policy is not sparking COVD-19 rule violations.
“It is working well. Students are respective of the process,’’ Greif said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.