ELGIN — Stella Mayfield Elementary School sixth grade teacher Ashley Moore has been saluted by the Elgin Chamber of Commerce.
Moore was presented the Elgin Chamber of Commerce’s educator of the year award on March 30 at a meeting of the Elgin School Board. Moore is in her fourth year as a teacher at Stella Mayfield. She also is a Elgin High School assistant girls basketball coach and volunteers in the community for many youth activity programs. Moore was nominated by one of her peers, said Elgin School District Superintendent Dianne Greif.
Moore was one of seven people honored by the Elgin Chamber in addition to one organization and one business. Everyone except Moore received their awards at a March 24 ceremony at Elgin City Hall. Only one recipient plus members of their families and several presenters were in attendance at each presentation to allow for social distancing.
The names of these eight other award winners and information on them was provided in a March 27 Observer article.
All of the Elgin Chamber of Commerce honorees were saluted for what they did in 2019. The Elgin Chamber of Commerce was set to recognize the individuals in 2020 at a banquet but it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
