UNION COUNTY — People who need help paying their energy bills because of the economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible for an additional source of assistance.
The Union County Senior Center, a part of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, has received more than $200,000 in federal government funding to help those struggling with energy expenses due to COVID-19. The funding includes $160,000 from the Energy Assistance Stability Coronavirus Relief fund and $79,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
The funding is available to help people with energy costs, including electricity and gas expenses.
Audrey Smith, manager of the Union County Senior Center, said residents are eligible even if they have not had their electricity or gas turned off due to missed payments.
“You do not need a disconnect note to get help,” Smith said.
She said she is concerned some people may not apply because they do not have a document indicating their power has been shut off. Smith noted a number of utilities are not disconnecting services for people who are behind in their payments during the coronavirus pandemic.
Smith said this funding will help people who have gotten behind in their payments, including those who have lost their jobs, missed work after getting sick or had to quarantine because of the pandemic.
“Bills are continuing to accrue,” Smith said.
People can apply for this energy assistance in La Grande at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.
