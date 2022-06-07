Lilac time. What a lovely time of year! The scientific world will never be able to nail what lilacs really smell like for their room deodorizer. They should just stop disappointing us!
Lilac (syringa) is one of 12 currently recognized species of woody plants in the olive family. Native to southeast Europe and middle Asia, lilacs have become common in temperate zones all over the world.
The name lilac comes from the Persian word lilaq, which means “flower.” Purple lilac has the stronger scent. Lilacs were in George Washington and Thomas Jefferson’s colonial gardens.
Woody perennials are what can be collectively known as “yard bushes,” “landscape assets and accents,” or “landscaper’s best friends.” Different yard bushes are useful in different situations. Situations change due to sun exposure, pH of the soil, and personal preference. In the next few columns, I’ll explore some of the more desirable “yard bushes.”
The grape cuttings I took last fall are now starting to leaf out, as are the rose cuttings. The grapes will hopefully grow up to be part of the arbor, sharing space with the vines already there.
The rose cuttings will find a place in the parking strip by the street. I have an overwhelming desire to take and grow cuttings. This must soon stop. I seem to have a 10-acre imagination stuck on a small city lot.
Garden chores for June
• Houseplants can be evicted for the summer to live on a shady porch. This gives you a chance to check thoroughly for pests and clip out dead leaves and branches. You could have a little green bower for reading or meditation.
• Watch for bagworms and deal with them, they especially like juniper and arbor vitae.
• Deadhead bulbs and spring perennials as soon as the blossoms fade.
• Thin seedlings to promote better growth.
• Early detection is essential for control of vegetable pests.
• Repeat plantings of corn and beans to extend the harvest season.
• Plant pumpkins now to have Jack-O-Lanterns by Halloween.
• Stop harvesting asparagus when the stalks become thin.
Happy gardening and thanks for reading!
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.
