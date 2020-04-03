Oregon Connections Academy, public accredited online school which charges no tuition, is in a solid position as its enters April in the wake of COVID 19.
ORCA has a record 4,600 students, including about 150 in Eastern Oregon, and operating with a limited number of exceptions, just as it always has.
“We are up and running,’’ said Allison Galvin, ORCA’s executive director.
Three hundred new students joined ORCA in March, a number which is definitely up from the number which normally signs up during this period, Galvin said.
ORCA’s enrollment will not be growing in the near future though because of Gov. Kate Brown’s directive that Oregon’s public schools be prohibited from accepting any new students as of March 27.
Brown’s directive, announced March 12, temporarily put ORCA in limbo and not because of the enrollment restriction. The directive stated that all public schools were to be closed at least through April 28 and that during the closure school district teachers were to provide distance learning opportunities to their students via supplemental materials but could not give assignments and tests which could be graded for credit.
Galvin said the wording of the governor’s directive did not specifically state whether this limitation applied to ORCA.
“The directive was not clear,’’ Galvin said. “We thought, ‘What does this mean for us?.’ ’’
This now a moot point because on March 30 the Oregon Department of Education announced that all public schools had to offer distance classes graded for credit via a new Distance Learning for All program. This meant that ORCA did not have to change how its teachers delivered instruction.
“We were thrilled (when the March 30 announcement was made), ’’ Galvin said.
She said ORCA would have been thrown for loop if it could not provide students assignments and tests which would be graded for credit.
“It would have been hard to function,’’ said the ORCA executive director, who lives in Salem.
One of the few changes ORCA has had to make during the COVID 19 pandemic is that it can no longer conduct field trips. Previously ORCA students and teachers have regularly met to make trips. For example, ORCA teachers in Union County took students on tours of Eastern Oregon University and other sites. In place of these, ORCA teachers are taking their students on virtual field trips. Sites they are visiting include the Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C. and NASA centers.
“This (the COVID 19 restrictions) have unleashed exciting new opportunities,’’ Galvin said.
ORCA traditionally holds its high school graduation ceremony at the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center in Salem. Galvin said this may not be possible this year because of COVID 19. A virtual graduation ceremony, she said, may be conducted in its place.
ORCA’s 4,600 students is up 70 from a year ago, when it also established a record. Galvin said its students are evenly distributed around the state. The 150 students it has in Eastern Oregon are in at least nine counties. They include Union, Wallowa, Baker , Grant, Malheur, Wheeler, Morrow and Sherman counties.
