“Owen Story,” which was filmed in 2004 around La Grande, is being re-released for one month, May 2022, to raise money for the Eastern Oregon Film Festival. The film stars Gregory Rawlins, Sarah Delamarter and Mike Surber.
LA GRANDE — Nearly 20 years ago, the locally made film “Owen Story” premiered to small audiences at Eastern Oregon University and The Hollywood Theater in Portland.
Now that film is back, available to view for just one month, as a fundraiser for the Eastern Oregon Film Festival.
“Owen Story” will be available as a special VOD (video on demand) for $8. For those who purchase a Festival Friend season pass for $250, “Owen Story” is included, along with the On Demand archive and admission to all virtual and in-person festival events.
The film is available to access on the Friends of the Festival Eventive Channel through May 31. A special livestream Q&A with the cast and crew will be added later in May.
“Owen Story” follows the three intertwined stories of Bucky (Gregory Rawlins), Natalie (Sarah Delamarter) and Kenneth (Mike Surber). The project was produced and filmed around La Grande in 2004.
According to an EOFF press release, “This independent production rallied a community around the idea of making a feature length film, working together to learn skills and refine ideas and to maximize the resources that were available in our rural region.”
Christopher Jennings, EOFF director, said this rerelease brings the characters to life once again.
“The makers and creatives behind the project express their gratitude for the opportunity to share this project again after nearly 20 years,” he said. “This project planted the seeds for that which inspired projects like The La Grande Summer Film Project and was a catalyst to EOFF’s inception. Having EOFF provide a platform to archive this independent effort is a testament to its mission of supporting local projects and nurturing filmmaking in our rural region and I can’t wait to see more local projects get preserved and shared this way.”
