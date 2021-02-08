210206_lgo_news_local_cyber
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University students will have a new degree option starting in the fall of 2021.
A bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity is being added to EOU’s computer science department. Students in the program will be able to earn a bachelor of art or bachelor of science degree in cyber security on campus or online.
Kiel Wadner, a part-time EOU instructor who works full time in the cyber security field, helped develop the curriculum. He said classes will focus on hands-on learning.
“There will be a lot of time working on computer skills not just reading about it (cyber security) in a book,’’ Wadner said.
This will help students develop skills they need to prepare to meet digital security needs of organizations and businesses. These needs are complex but at the same time fundamental.
“In cyber security you are protecting the confidentiality, availability and integrity of information. You want to make sure that this information remains private and is not leaked online,’’ Wadner said.
He said students will take an extensive number of core computer science classes in addition to those focused on cyber security. This means students graduating with cyber security degrees will have significant flexibility.
“They will be able to work in information technology, not just cyber security,’’ Wadner said.
Hospitals are among the organizations where EOU cyber security graduates may find themselves working. This is because such medical centers have a lot of confidential patient records which need to be protected from outside attackers.
Graduates may find themselves involved in making sure the hospital’s software provides proper protection from attacks and that the computer system in place is as up to date as possible, making it less vulnerable.
EOU’s cyber security curriculum will include not only technical classes but also ones addressing the legal and policy side of the field.
“Some people think you have to be a super technical computer person to be in cyber security, but the field is broad enough that you don’t need to be (a highly technically focused person) and still work in cyber security,’’ Wadner said.
He noted that some people in the field develop cyber security policy and awareness training manuals for employees at companies. Wadner said that this is critical because a company could have a computer system which is well protected but that means little if employees do not have proper security protocol to follow.
“A company’s system could be safe from international attacks but if an employee drops a thumb drive in a parking lot (suddenly its information is not secure),’’ Wadner said. “Cyber security has a very human side and a very technical side.’’
Wadner foresees an increasing need for cybersecurity experts in this region. He said communities in Eastern Oregon face cybersecurity issues just like anywhere else.
“Businesses, government agencies and nonprofits need the ability to protect system information regardless of whether they are in a big city or a rural area,’’ Wadner said.
