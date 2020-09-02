200903_lgo_news_fieldhouse
LA GRANDE — The building of a $9 million field house at Eastern Oregon University, one which has been planned for at least five years, is underway.
Preliminary work on the new building started last week on the southeast edge of EOU’s campus where its old Snowflake baseball field once was.
The project is expected to be completed by spring of 2022, said John Garlitz, EOU’s director of facilities and planning.
The field house will have between 50,000 and 74,000 square feet and be between 35 and 40 feet high. The structure will be paid for with money from the state’s lottery fund.The expenditure was approved by the Legislature earlier. The completion of the building in 2022 will represent Phase I of the field house project. The field house, after Phase 1, will have an expansive concrete floor which athletic teams will be able to use for workouts, classrooms for health classes and space for EOU’s outdoor program.
A 200-meter track will be added in Phase 2 of EOU’s field house project after additional money is raised, Garlitz said. Original plans called for the field house to have a 200-meter track after Phase 1. Plans were changed though because of delays in the construction project after money for it was approved, during which time expenses went up.
Construction of the field house was supposed to start in April but it was delayed in part because of the COCVid-19 pandemic which made it more difficulty to get building supplies, Garlitz said
Welch said the building in place after Phase 1 is completed will be a big plus for EOU’s mens and womens track teams because it will be provid them with significantly more space to workout in the winter. Presently EOU’s mens and womens track teams do tieir winter workouts in a small gym at Quinn Coliseum.
“The extra space (in the future field house) will be very useful,’’ said EOU head mens and womens track and field coach Ben Welch.
The Mike Becker General Contractor company of La Grande is in charge of the field house project as its design building contractor..
Presently gas, electrical and water utilities are being installed at the site of the future field house.
Welch said he is very happy to see work on the field house starting after a number of delays.
“It was a big e relief,’’ Welch said.
Garlitz said an immediate goal is to have the concrete foundation of the field house completed before winter.
“We want to get the foundation in before it (the weather) freezes. It is more costly to put a foundation in during the winter,’’ Garlitz said.
