LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University plans to use a hybrid model of instruction as the campus reopens in the Fall. Some classes will be held in person with strict social distancing guidelines, and others will be held remotely online.
For international students at the University, this means they will be able to stay in the country. International students whose colleges choose to be completely remote are required to return to their country, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday. Because EOU plans to have in person classes for international students to take, those students can stay.
"International students are here for the whole experience, to have a sense of belonging," said Mika Morton, Assistant Director of Student Diversity & Inclusion and International Student Services. "They also bring with them unique experiences and voices. They are here first and foremost to get an education but to also share experiences and bring them back to their home country."
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic's start mid-March, EOU was hosting 27 students. Thirteen have returned to their home country or graduated and seven are planned to enroll in the fall. Those students will have to take at least one in-person class to remain in the country according to ICE's guidelines.
EOU plans to return in September following Phase 2 of their resumption plan. This phase allows for a hybrid model of instruction where some courses are available online, and others are in-person. According to the plan, the campus and its facilities will be open to EOU students, staff and faculty only, and not the general public. Accommodations for students and staff who are considered at-risk or who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will be made and all facilities will receive increased cleaning and sterilization.
