The 1904 Sanborn map shows there was a large dwelling at 1416 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande. Checking the city directory, we find this was the home of Zora E. Patty, where she offered furnished rooms for rent. Records show she was there until at least 1912.
The 1930 Sanborn map shows a blacksmith shop at 1418 Adams, and the city director indicates this was Bay & Barnbaby Blacksmith. The shop had been located there in 1893 when the Bay brothers were the proprietors.
Until the early 1930s there were a variety of wooden structures located in the eastern part of this block. Prior to being razed, various new and used car dealers and other small businesses such as W.H. Lowe’s Second Hand Store, Kemp’s Second Hand Store, Ambrose Wright Vulcanizing, Duffey’s Confectionery and Art Jones painting, paper hanging and decorating shop occupied the wooden buildings located at 1418-1420 Adams.
Around 1930 Jullius Roesch cleared a portion of this area, next to the building now known as Pat’s Alley, to construct a brick building to be used as an annex for Larison-Frees Chevrolet.
About this same time, Walter Price and George Anderson were planning to expand Piggly Wiggly grocery sales by adding store No. 2 into the original Mackey Building, one of the last wooden buildings, which was just east of Roesch’s new building. However, the city commission determined the building wasn’t safe and would not permit the expansion. This was remedied early in 1930 when it was decided to tear down the existing building and construct a brick building at 1422 Adams, the current Mackey Building, for the grocery store and to use the vacant lot on the east side for a parking lot.
After Piggly Wiggly left in 1942, the Mackey Building was vacant for a time. The F&T Trading Post was located there in 1945, followed by Fritz’s Trading Post, Globe’s Used Furniture and, in the 1980s and 1990s, Dolvin’s Appliances. Today, Goss Motors occupies both the Mackey Building and the building constructed by Roesch to the west.
Who was C.L. Mackey? Claude Lebbeus Mackey was born in Illinois in 1882. When he was in his early 20s he moved westward and arrived in Albany, Oregon, where he was employed in a food stable for four years. There he met Nora Grace Bussard, and the two were married on Aug. 27, 1905. Right after the wedding Nora and Claude left on the train. After stopping in Portland for a few days they came on to La Grande where Claude had purchased a feed store, one that happened to be in the 1400 block of Adams.
Claude was listed in the 1910 Census as a liveryman who lived at 1426 Adams. By 1912 he owned three lots in that area. The 1910 Sanborn map shows his dwelling beside a very large feed store at 1424 Adams.
At the time of his marriage, Claude had been described as a young man of good character, industrious habits and worthy enterprises. This followed him to La Grande where he ran a livery barn and was active in many other endeavors. In 1916-17 he served as fire chief, later worked as a postal clerk and by 1930 was the assistant postmaster. He was still assistant postmaster in 1946 when Nora passed away in April of that year.
Claude died in 1951, but his building on Adams Avenue stands as a tribute to his contributions to La Grande.
Keep looking up! Enjoy!
