ELGIN — The late night phone call jolted Valerie O’Dai, but unfortunately it did not surprise her.
The caller, a mother of young children who had awakened O’Dai, had a heart wrenching story to share. The woman’s husband, who worked a graveyard shift for a company, had been laid off minutes earlier due to the COVID-19 driven recession. The family was living paycheck to paycheck and it did appear that it would be receiving unemployment benefits anytime soon.
“I heard desperation, shock and disbelief in her voice,’’ O’Dai said.
O’Dai spent the next two hours telling the woman how her family could access benefits from government programs, community food banks and many others.
O’Dai is used to getting phone calls like this for she is the senior director disaster relief coordinator for Emergency Equipment Solutions, a non profit community support team that helps communities during crises. O’Dai, prior to the pandemic, had become accustomed to working marathon hours when communities were hit by natural disasters like floods and wildfires.
“I would usually work for 80 hours a week for two to three weeks and then things would calm down,’’ she said.
O’Dai has not had the luxury of down time this year because of major flooding in Pendleton in February which was followed by the pandemic in March.
“I have been kicked into gear since the floods in February,’’ O’Dai said.
O’Dai has been focused on helping start and operate programs like Kids Immediate Dinner Solutions, a program which provides free meals that children 12 and under in Union County once a week. The meals are prepared by local, non-corporate restaurants which are paid by KIDS to help restaurant owners survive in today’s topsy turvy economy. O’Dai and Spring Roberts of Union County worked together to launch KIDS last spring.
“We thought it would go just four weeks,’’ O’Dai said, noting that unfortunately the need for it remains strong months later
O’Dai is also spending considerable time helping run a food program for isolated farmers and ranchers in Grant and Harney counties.
“It is a mobile grocery store,’’ O’Dai said.
Groceries are driven to these farmers and ranchers Emergency Equipment Solutions is reimbursed for some of the items and others are donated. The program is meant to help older residents who do not want to get out because they are at high risk, and to save others time spent getting groceries.
“Most live 50 to 60 miles from the nearest grocery story,’’ O’Dai said.
She noted that many of the people Emergency Equipment Solutions are helping are individuals who have never needed assistance from their communities in the past. In some instances they have declined help because of pride. O’Dai said this makes it hard on others in their community who hate to see people suffer.
“They have a lot of pent up energy and want to help. It frustrates them when people do not ask for help or accept,’’ O’Dai said.
People who want to have the biggest impact on the lives of those hit hard by the pandemic are encouraged to give donations of food and blood.
“Food banks are experiencing an uptick in demand and the Red Cross is desperate for blood,’’ O’Dai said.
The Elgin volunteer encounters people from all walks of life who need assistance due to the pandemic. To calm them she always prays with them first. O’Dai also tells these indiviudals that God is looking out for them.
“God will never give you something you can not handle,’’ O’Dai stresses during her discussions.
She also tells others that trials we experience in life will make us stronger.
The volunteer for Emergency Equipment Solutions said that she is in a better position than most to reach out to others during the pandemic. O’Dai explained that she is a stay at home mom with time needed to reach out to others in crisis. O’Dai said her family was hurt financially earlier during the pandemic when her husband Mick was laid off from his job for two weeks. His company later re-hired him. Valerie O’Dai said her family is solid financially since Mick is a veteran who receives a pension and he has a good job. .
Valerie O’Dai said that another plus for her is that her experience helps her relate to other families grappling with the challenges of being homebound during the pandemic.
“I’m a stay at home mom who is helping other stay at home moms,’’ she said.
She said parents should embrace the opportunity to have thier families ate home for extended periods.
“It is a chance for families to come together,’’ said O’Dai, who has lived in Elgin for seven years.
The tips O’Dai gives families includes one regarding children and electronic social media devices. She said children spending too much time using them during the pandemic will not fare well at home.
“They have been taken out of their normal routine and they need to expend energy, which they can not do when using electronic devices. So they get bored and develop behavioral issues (if they spend too much time on social media),’’ O’Dai said.
She has addressed this issue at her home by not allowing her children to recharge their electronic devices until the next day after their batteries are drawn down. This means her children are limited to only an hour day of screen time.
O’Dai, who has a master’s degree in behavior modification from Tiffen University in Ohio, believes that the time people have spent cooped up in their homes is taking a toll, and is a factor in the riots continuing in many cities.
“They had cabin fever going into the spring and then were called back in. They were exasperated,’’ O’Dai said.
She said the rioting is taking place in part because it gives people an opportunity to interact with others, something that has been missing from their lives during the pandemic.
“We are social people, we need outlets for socialization,’’ O’Dai said.
O’Dai believes that the COVID-19 pandemic may have a lasting impact on how people interact. For example, she thinks people may stay further apart than they did prior to the pandemic as a remnant of six foot social distancing rule. O’Dai also believes individuals later will be shaking hands less frequently, since this has become taboo during the pandemic.
“Our social norms will change,’’ O’Dai said..
What will not change is the urge people have to assist each other.
People innately have a good instinct for helping their community,’’ O’Dai said.
It is always easy, regardless of whether there is a pandemic, to find people to assist.
“There are opportunities to help everywhere you look,’’ O’Dai said.
