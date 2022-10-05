FOOD-VERMONT-APPLECIDER-DOUGHNUTS-MCT

Apple cider donuts are a seasonal favorite in fall, when Pennsylvania apple cider is widely available at markets. 

 Gretchen McKay/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

My granddaughter, Greta, and I have a lot in common: We're both always moving, easy to smile (if occasionally cranky) and love to be outdoors in the sunshine.

We also share a passion for apple cider doughnuts, which she gets on Saturdays at a farmers market in New Jersey and I snag from Soergel Orchards in Franklin Park whenever I'm in the area. Made in-house year-round, they're one of Pittsburgh's true sugary, guilty pleasures — if you can stop at two, you're a champ.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.