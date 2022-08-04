US-NEWS-OREGON-HAS-BEEN-WELCOMING-PCT-2-PO.jpg

Johannes (“Coach”) Popp of Frankfurt, Germany, left, and Dave (“Floppy”) Kim of Philadelphia return to the Pacific Crest Trail at the Pacific Crest-Green Springs Mountain Connector Trail on Aug. 2, 2022.

 Janet Eastman/The Oregonian

MEDFORD — Navigating around a 110-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail closed in response to the McKinney Fire took the work of some angels.

“Trail angels” and other connections upon which PCT hikers rely helped to ease their transition from the trail after the U.S. Forest Service closed the trail between Etna Summit in Siskiyou County, California, and Mt. Ashland.

