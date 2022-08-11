LA GRANDE — Dozens of fish in a Blue Mountain stream got a ride to a new home recently.
A safer new home.
The relocation was intended to protect the fish from the effects of a bridge construction project on Limber Jim Creek, a major tributary of the upper Grande Ronde River south of Starkey.
Employees from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and Grande Ronde Model Watershed captured the fish and moved them upstream.
The movement was an important part of the project to remove an undersized, poorly aligned culvert that directs the stream beneath Forest Road 5125, the upper Grande Ronde River Road.
The previous culvert made it impossible for fish to migrate when the creek was running low, and its alignment caused the stream to erode the road on the upstream side at high flows.
The new concrete bridge is wide enough to allow fish to move more easily, and it eliminates the erosion problem.
“Correcting obstructed fish passages is a high priority for conserving and restoring fish populations,” said Sarah Brandy, fish biologist for the Wallowa-Whitman. “It helps connect fish habitat and gives fish and other aquatic life access to upstream areas.”
The construction during July posed a threat to fish in nearby reaches of the stream, which prompted the relocation.
“When the U.S. Forest Service has project work that occurs in stream channels, we are required to work within a certain timeframe that will have the least amount of impact on fish and aquatic life,” said Brandy, who led the project. “We also follow permits that require isolating a construction area, removing fish from this area and moving them to a safe place upstream until the work is complete.”
To move fish, workers set up two block nets, then caught the fish in between.
The salvage crew then walked up and down the stream, using an “electrofishing” device, which uses an electrical current to temporarily stun fish, making them easier to net.
“A fisheries biologist with appropriate training in both human and aquatic safety, runs the backpack electrofisher, ensuring that the voltage is on the lowest effective settings so that fish and aquatic life are not harmed or damaged,” Brandy said.
The other technicians captured the fish in nets and moved them upstream.
“By placing the fish upstream, they are able to migrate freely while remaining safe from the dangers of a construction site,” Brandy said.
The construction project was funded by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Bonneville Power Administration and the Forest Service, is replacing an existing culvert on a forest road.
More information about the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/wallowa-whitman.
