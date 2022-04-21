The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is reporting improving fishing conditions in several places around Northeastern Oregon.
The agency has also started stocking rainbow trout in several ponds and reservoirs.
Imnaha River
Steelhead fishing is open through April 30. Both bait drifted near the bottom and jigs fished under bobbers can be effective means of catching steelhead on the Imnaha. After rain or periods of warm weather, flows may increase and fishing may be more difficult. Hatchery steelhead smolts have been recently released, and anglers may catch some of these fish as they migrate downstream through the river, especially if they are using bait.
Anglers are reminded that bull trout may be encountered in the fishery and must be released unharmed. Anglers that hike down the Imnaha River and fish for steelhead in the Snake River must use barbless hooks when fishing for steelhead in the Snake River. Additionally, anglers fishing for steelhead in the Snake River need to be aware that the daily limit for steelhead in the Snake River is two hatchery steelhead this spring.
Grande Ronde River
Anglers can fish for hatchery steelhead on the Grande Ronde through the end of the season on April 30. However, fishing may be difficult during periods of elevated flows.
Morgan Lake
Opened for fishing on April 22.
Umatilla River
Due to very poor predicated returns, retention of steelhead on the Umatilla River between the Highway 730 bridge and Three Mile Falls Dam (TMDF) will be closed Sthrough April 30, 2022. From TFMD to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation boundary is open for fishing and retention of steelhead. There has been a total of 1,133 steelhead counted at TMFD up to date for the run year, with an average of 5 fish per day over the past week.
The spring chinook season opened on April 15. There is a predicted run of approximately 3,000 spring chinook returning to the Umatilla River. A total of 12 spring chinook have been counted at TMFD so far this run year. Fishing was slow for opening weekend, but there were anglers out trying to take advantage of the early fish. The flows in the Umatilla have come up in the last few days from the rain and anglers should start see fish moving because of this. Anglers should start to find success as the clarity of the river improves and the river starts to drop. Most anglers use egg set up with a slinky weigh bounced off the bottom.
Trout fishing on the Umatilla River, and its tributaries, is closed currently and reopens May 22. Bass and other warmwater species remain open all year.
Wallowa River
Steelhead fishing is open through April 30. Additionally, fishing for trout and whitefish can be good in the spring. Fishing conditions will be best when flows are lower, and fishing may be more difficult when the weather warms and the river rises.
Wallowa County ponds
Fish at Kinney Lake that overwintered will be available to shore anglers and anglers in nonmotorized boats (motors are not allowed on Kinney Lake). Kinney Lake and ponds throughout the county will be stocked with rainbow trout over the next couple months.
Wallowa Lake
Fishing has been good for rainbow trout near the south end of the lake. Anglers have had success using both flies and lures. Anglers can have good success wading out from shore and casting lures or flies near where fish are rising. Boat anglers will have better access to more of the lake and may find fish near areas where the depth drops off.
Brownlee Reservoir
Reservoir is 24 feet below full pool, and all boat ramps are usable except Spring Recreation Site at the upper end of the reservoir near Huntington. Anglers in the Powder River arm have recently had good catches of bass, and trout have been caught from shore with bait. There also have been some perch caught, and catfish are available.
Oxbow Reservoir
Anglers have been successful catching bass, and bass fishing will likely improve throughout the year as the water temperature increases. Trout fishing will probably be good in the coming months especially when water temperatures are in the low 50s.
Unity Reservoir
Reservoir is nearly full, and anglers have been successful catching 16- to 17-inch rainbow trout. Fishing from shore with bait has been a good technique, and fishing from a boat will probably also be a good way to fish the reservoir.
Thief Valley Reservoir
Reservoir is nearly full. The reservoir drained significantly last year, and there may not be many fish that survived through the fall and winter. However, the reservoir has recently been stocked with rainbow trout.
Phillips Reservoir
It will be stocked with trout throughout the spring. Fishing has been slow, and the reservoir is still very low, about 10% of capacity. The water has now reached the bottom of the Mason Dam boat ramp. There probably is enough water to launch small boats, but large boats may need a bit more water before they can use the boat ramp.
Remember that tiger musky and bull trout must be released unharmed.
Trout stocking schedule
Waterbodies slated to be stocked with rainbow trout this week include the Highway 203 Pond near Baker City, Murray Reservoir near Unity, Phillips Reservoir and Bully Creek Reservoir.
